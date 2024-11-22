Stellantis announces new temporary production halts at Italian plants

Difficulties continue for Stellantis, but especially for its employees. The automotive group led by Carlos Tavares has announced another shutdown of Italian factories, specifically those in Termoli and Cassino. After an additional production halt at the Mirafiori plant, where the Fiat 500e is produced, which will remain closed until at least January 2025, another blow comes for Italian workers.

Stellantis announces new temporary shutdowns for Italian factories

In recent days, the automotive group had assured that it had no intention of closing Italian factories or laying off personnel. However, this doesn’t mean everything will be perfect. Stellantis has informed unions that it has requested temporary layoff benefits for the GSE and V6 engine production lines at the Termoli plant from December 16 to 22. The reason, as always, is related to adjusting production to current market conditions.

On November 29, the Cassino plant, where Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia are produced, will remain closed for the same reason. “We are determined to guarantee the continuity of our plants and activities in this complicated moment. We continue to support all our colleagues during this phase. This is a challenging journey that involves complex choices and doesn’t offer immediate solutions, but requires unity of purpose and vision to accompany this great company, together with all its employees, into the future,” Stellantis stated in an official communication.

2024 has been, so far, extremely complicated for Stellantis, as well as the Italian automotive sector, which has seen production plummet. The situation might improve slightly in 2025 with the arrival of the new Fiat 500 Ibrida, which will be produced at Mirafiori, and the new generation of Alfa Romeo Stelvio, which will continue to be produced in Cassino.

In the United States, the situation is even more difficult, with the UAW union accusing the automotive group of mismanagement after announcing another 1,000 layoffs at the Toledo, Ohio plant.