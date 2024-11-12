Fiat 500e offered at just $19 monthly with zero down: the city car is practically free in US

A surprising offer is catching the attention of motorists in the United States, where it will now be possible to lease a 2024 Fiat 500e for just $19 per month with no down payment. This incredibly low price makes the electric car almost free, but the offer is limited to just one unit from a dealer in Colorado.

Fiat 500e: a dealership launches an unmissable offer in the United States for the electric city car

The Fiat 500e was designed to be more spacious and have greater range compared to the gas-powered model. With a starting price in the United States close to $35,000, a lease at $19 per month represents an unmissable opportunity for those seeking an economical and sustainable car.

However, there are some conditions to consider: the offer, we remind you, is valid only for one vehicle with a specific identification number, and the customer must have an address in Colorado, thus limiting access to those living in other states.

Anyone who wants to get this car will need to act quickly as this promotion might not last long. The possibility of having an electric car at such a low cost is appealing, especially for those who don’t need high range.

Despite the creative marketing approach for the 500e, sales in the United States have been disappointing, with only 439 units sold in 2024: the competition is tough to face, and the list price doesn’t help.

Although it made its debut in the United States in early 2024, the Italian brand’s electric city car from Stellantis is among the slowest-selling cars in the United States. Now Stellantis’ goal is to reduce inventory stocks by offering attractive discounts to potential customers. In the coming months, we will discover how many 500e units were sold in the United States throughout 2024, but it’s unlikely to exceed 1,000 units.