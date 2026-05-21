Stellantis and JLR partnership may open the door to new American SUVs

Stellantis and Jaguar Land Rover have signed a non-binding memorandum of understanding to evaluate possible synergies in the development of products and technologies for the North American market. The agreement does not yet include defined projects or shared platforms, but it formally opens an exploratory phase between two groups that could find a significant industrial lever in the complementarity of their respective expertise.

Stellantis and JLR explore possible SUV projects for North America

The American market represents the natural context for this type of agreement. For Stellantis, the United States remains a crucial area in terms of margins and volumes, while for JLR, North America is one of the key markets in the premium segment, where SUVs such as Land Rover and Range Rover models continue to carry significant weight in the British group’s commercial results.

Developing new products for this market, however, requires increasingly high investments, at a time when electrification, software and regulations are multiplying industrial complexity for every automaker.

The main scenario circulating concerns a possible collaboration on SUV development for North America. Stellantis could provide its multi-energy STLA platforms, designed to support combustion, hybrid and electric powertrains, together with a network of plants already operating in the United States. JLR would bring its experience in premium SUVs and a brand positioning that could benefit from economies of scale on the technical and production side.

Possible scenarios also include the sharing of specific technologies and the potential use of Stellantis plants in the United States, although everything will depend on the signing of binding agreements.

Antonio Filosa kept a cautious tone, speaking of the intention to create value through targeted collaborations in product and technology. PB Balaji, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover, also highlighted that the agreement could open new opportunities and support the British group’s long-term growth in the United States. It remains to be seen whether and when the exploratory phase will turn into formal commitments with defined timelines and objectives.

The announcement came ahead of Investor Day 2026, where Filosa will present Stellantis’ new strategic plan. The memorandum with JLR could fit into a broader industrial-alliance strategy, following the collaborations already launched with Leapmotor and Dongfeng. In an industry where development costs continue to rise and the energy transition requires enormous investments, sharing resources and expertise is becoming a necessity more than a choice for many automakers.