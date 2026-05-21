Stellantis faces a crucial day as investors await the new strategic plan

Antonio Filosa will present Stellantis’ new strategic plan today during Investor Day 2026, streamed live from 8:00 a.m. ET from the group’s Auburn Hills headquarters in Michigan. For the CEO, this is his first event of this magnitude with investors and analysts, as he prepares to outline Stellantis’ industrial and commercial direction at a time when the automotive sector faces deep transformation driven by electrification, cost pressure and growing competition from Chinese automakers.

Stellantis Investor Day puts Filosa’s turnaround plan in the spotlight

The choice of Auburn Hills reflects the weight North America still carries in the group’s results, both because of the margins generated by the U.S. market and the need to regain ground after a difficult commercial period. The U.S. relaunch should rank among the central points of the plan, together with a stronger product lineup and a rebuilt relationship with North American customers and dealers.

One of the most anticipated topics concerns the future of the brand portfolio. Jeep, Ram, Fiat and Peugeot remain the global pillars of Stellantis’ offer, but many questions still surround the role the plan will assign to Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Lancia, DS, Opel, Citroën, Dodge and Chrysler, brands that in several cases have long awaited clearer direction on products, positioning and investments.

Filosa should also address alliances with Chinese automakers. Partnerships with Leapmotor and Dongfeng show Stellantis’ intention to use technology alliances to speed up EV development, reduce costs and compete in segments where Chinese brands are rapidly gaining market share in Europe.

Analysts and investors expect precise indications on products, profitability, plants and timing. They need to understand not only where Stellantis wants to go, but also the steps the group intends to take to get there.

For Filosa, the challenge will be to prove that Stellantis has a credible plan to return to growth and keep its brands competitive while the industry reshapes itself around electrification, software and new production balances.