Stellantis shares have lost nearly 30% since Antonio Filosa became CEO

Stellantis’ Capital Markets Day at its North American headquarters near Detroit represents Antonio Filosa’s first real test in front of the financial community since he took over the group last June. Stellantis shares have lost nearly 30% since his appointment and around 21% since he officially stepped into the role, a trend that reflects still-fragile investor confidence after a year that ended with a €22.3 billion net loss and included market-share declines, tensions with suppliers and dealers, and the need to revise electrification plans.

Stellantis Capital Markets Day becomes key test for Filosa’s turnaround

BofA Securities downgraded Stellantis stock to “underperform,” warning that the investor event may bring major announcements but may not yet provide convincing proof of stronger margins and cash generation. Analyst Horst Schneider acknowledged that early positive signs have started to appear, but he added that they still do not justify calling it a lasting turnaround.

In other words, the market wants measurable indications on profitability, industrial efficiency and growth trajectory before reconsidering its view of the group.

Filosa has meanwhile started reorganizing the company’s top management and launching a global cost-cutting plan. He has identified 2026 as the year in which Stellantis must execute its new strategy, with priorities spread across North America, Europe, strategic brands and new international partnerships, including those with Leapmotor, Dongfeng and Jaguar Land Rover.

Speaking at a Financial Times event, the CEO described his appointment at the helm of Stellantis as the fulfillment of a personal dream. At the same time, he admitted that from the first days his team had to face a significant number of issues accumulated over time, while stressing that the group is moving quickly to define a more stable growth path.

The Capital Markets Day presentation will need to turn those statements into a detailed roadmap, with quantifiable targets and clear timing on sales, margins and cash flow. Without those elements, Stellantis may struggle to rebuild credibility with investors, and the recovery could remain slow and uncertain.