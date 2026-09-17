New Dodge Charger drops the V8 but gets faster: up to 670 hp and 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds

The new Dodge Charger accelerates quicker than its V8-powered predecessors even with a six-cylinder engine under the hood. Dodge’s own figures compare the new SIXPACK models with the previous R/T and Scat Pack, showing improvements in both output and acceleration. The electric Daytona, however, remains the quickest model in the lineup.

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New Dodge Charger drops the V8 but gets faster with up to 670 hp

The Dodge Charger Scat Pack SIXPACK uses the high-output version of the 3.0-liter twin-turbo Hurricane inline-six, producing 550 hp. The previous Scat Pack made 485 hp from its 6.4-liter HEMI V8. Dodge says the new model cuts the 0-60 mph time from 4.2 to 3.9 seconds and completes the quarter-mile in 12.2 seconds.

The Charger R/T SIXPACK also outperforms its predecessor. Its Hurricane engine produces 420 hp, compared with 370 hp from the old 5.7-liter V8. The sprint to 60 mph takes 4.6 seconds instead of 5.1, while the quarter-mile time drops from 13.5 to 12.9 seconds.

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All-wheel drive comes standard on the SIXPACK models, although the driver can select a mode that sends power exclusively to the rear wheels. Launch Control helps manage hard starts, while Line Lock holds the front brakes and allows the rear tires to spin, making it possible to warm them up before a run at the drag strip.

The electric Charger Daytona Scat Pack produces 670 hp through two electric motors powered by a 100.5-kWh battery. Dodge quotes a 3.3-second 0-60 mph time and an 11.5-second quarter-mile.

Both versions use the STLA Large platform, which supports combustion and electric powertrains. Dodge can therefore offer dramatically different driving experiences without developing two completely separate vehicle architectures.

Inside, a 16-inch digital instrument cluster sits alongside the central infotainment screen and head-up display. The Daytona Scat Pack with the Track Package can also get a Cosworth data recorder, which synchronizes driving footage with audio and telemetry so drivers can review their track sessions afterward.

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The rear liftback adds an unusual degree of practicality for a muscle car with coupe-like proportions. The cabin seats five, while maximum cargo capacity reaches a claimed 37.6 cubic feet, making it easier to carry larger items.