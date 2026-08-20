Chrysler tells Pacifica families to “STFU!” in its wildest ad campaign yet

Chrysler is promoting the 2027 Pacifica with some of the most unusual acronyms ever used in a traditional family-focused ad campaign. The new “Acronyms” campaign takes terms such as STFU, IDGAF and FML, normally associated with profanity in texts and social media posts, and gives them new meanings tied to everyday parenting situations and the minivan’s features.

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2027 Chrysler Pacifica gets a surprisingly irreverent new ad campaign

The approach allows Chrysler to highlight familiar family moments without turning the ad into a simple equipment list. Stow ’N Go seating and storage come into play when parents need to free up space quickly, while the built-in Stow ’N Vac vacuum helps clean up the mess children leave behind. The FamCam interior camera lets parents keep an eye on passengers in the rear rows. Chrysler also connects Amazon Fire TV and the power sliding doors to road trips, errands and the many stops that often come with family life.

GSD&M developed the campaign with Chrysler, creating a 30-second STFU spot along with two 15-second videos built around IDGAF and FML. Chrysler will distribute the ads across digital and social platforms, where the language can attract attention without facing the stricter limitations usually associated with traditional television advertising.

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Olivier François, Stellantis’ global chief marketing officer, explained that the concept comes from the role Pacifica owners give the vehicle. Families use the minivan not only to carry people and luggage but also as a space where they organize much of their daily life. Matt McAlear, CEO of Chrysler and Dodge, linked the same idea to the wide range of jobs the Pacifica handles every day.

The campaign accompanies the 2027 model-year Pacifica, which starts at $41,495 in LX trim before destination charges in the United States. The minivan retains its ability to fold the second- and third-row seats into the floor, a feature Chrysler describes as unique in the segment. Buyers can also choose configurations for seven or eight passengers.

New features include a blind-spot camera view that appears when the driver activates a turn signal and automatic camera activation through the ParkSense sensors. Chrysler also continues to offer all-wheel drive across the lineup.

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The brand is therefore using deliberately irreverent humor to draw attention back to the model that still carries much of Chrysler’s commercial presence. Each joke connects directly to a feature families can actually use, giving the campaign a sharper tone without losing sight of what the Pacifica is designed to do.