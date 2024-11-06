Signs point to Stellantis keeping the legendary 6.4-liter Hemi V8

The Hemi engine, once a distinctive symbol for Dodge and Ram, seemed destined to disappear, and it will become increasingly rare to see it on new vehicles in the future. Not only has it been excluded from the new Dodge Charger, but it has also been removed from the updated Ram 1500 and recent versions of Jeep Grand Cherokee and Jeep Wagoneer/Grand Wagoneer. Although this engine line still persists in some models, such as the Durango and Wrangler 392 Final Edition, its gradual disappearance seemed inevitable. However, a version of this popular engine might remain in production for some time yet.

Apparently, the 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine could survive for much longer

Stellantis may have recently suggested something significant in this regard. The Ram 2500 Power Wagon concept, which will be presented at SEMA, is equipped with a 6.4-liter Hemi V8 engine. Although officially a concept, this model is based on the updated Heavy Duty pickup and previews the production version expected by the end of the year. Ram hasn’t provided many details, with initial attention focused primarily on the improved Cummins diesel engine.

However, with the Stellantis concept featuring a 6.4-liter Hemi V8, it appears that the powertrain will continue to be offered in the renewed pickup. In the current model, it produces 410 HP (306 kW) and 582 Nm of torque. Only time will tell what will happen, but rumors suggested that the Hemi would survive in the heavy-duty pickup. Its appearance in the concept seems to confirm this, but we’ll find out for certain later this year.

Dodge celebrated this engine’s 20 years with a new special edition Durango featuring the Hemi V8 under the hood. It’s the most appreciated engine by enthusiasts of brands like Dodge and Ram, and according to many, it would be a mistake to eliminate it from the lineup. The possibility that it might still be used in the future, if confirmed, would be excellent news for enthusiasts.