2025 Durango SRT HELLCAT Silver Bullet hits Dodge showrooms

The new 2025 Dodge Durango SRT HELLCAT Silver Bullet is starting to arrive at the automotive group’s dealerships. Among these is the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, and Fiat dealership in Morgantown, West Virginia. This version of the SUV is a limited edition, designed for enthusiasts who appreciate performance and unique features. Built on the foundation of the already powerful Durango SRT HELLCAT, this special edition allows the SUV to maintain its status as one of the most powerful SUVs ever produced.

2025 Dodge Durango SRT HELLCAT Silver Bullet: first images of the special edition SUV revealed

Under the hood is the supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI HELLCAT V8 engine, paired with an eight-speed TorqueFlite 8HP95 automatic transmission, enabling smooth gear changes and rapid acceleration. The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.5 seconds and cover a quarter mile in only 11.5 seconds. The maximum speed is 180 mph (290 km/h). The new 2025 Durango Silver Bullet features seven driving modes, including: Auto, Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco, and Valet.

The new Durango SRT HELLCAT Silver Bullet is available in the exclusive Triple Nickel body color with a Satin Black painted hood. The vehicle features various SRT Hellcat badges in Grey Metallic and Satin Black. The red 6-piston Brembo braking system increases braking power while adding a sporty touch.

The limited edition SUV’s interior stands out with new Ebony Red Nappa leather seats, enhanced by SRT HELLCAT badges with elegant sepia stitching. The cabin features premium finishes, including a dashboard covered in premium materials, forged carbon fiber inserts, and an Alcantara steering wheel.

The technological equipment includes the Uconnect 5 infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen display, wireless compatibility with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, plus a sophisticated 825-watt Harman Kardon audio system with 19 speakers.

On the safety front, the SUV comes standard with advanced driver assistance systems, including blind spot monitoring with trailer detection and forward collision warning with automatic braking. The 2025 Dodge Durango SRT HELLCAT Silver Bullet has a starting price of $113,720, excluding shipping costs.