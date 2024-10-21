Jeep Grand Cherokee 2025: prices for the range lowered in the US

The 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee has undergone minor changes to its range, making it increasingly up-to-date and competitive. Additionally, Jeep has announced that they’ve made their famous vehicle even more affordable by reducing prices across the entire range, starting with the entry-level model, which now starts at $37,035 in the United States.

With the 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee, the price is reduced and now starts at $37,035

“The Jeep brand is committed to offering an enviable combination of unparalleled off-road capability, freedom of choice, and exceptional value,” said Bob Broderdorf, Senior Vice President of Jeep North America. “By making the 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee more affordable, including all Laredo models under $40,000, the most awarded SUV ever is even more accessible.”

The current 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee family includes the iconic two-row model and the three-row Grand Cherokee L, introduced with this fifth generation, from which they have removed the V8 version. The Grand Cherokee 4xe plug-in hybrid has earned a spot as the second best-selling PHEV in the country, behind only the Jeep Wrangler 4xe, offering customers a unique package of capability, efficiency, and premium features. The electrified Grand Cherokee boasts an impressive 56 MPGe, 31 miles (50 km) of all-electric range, and is the only Grand Cherokee model to be offered in the Trailhawk 4xe off-road trim.

From the moment the Jeep brand introduced the Grand Cherokee in 1992, it set a new industry benchmark and quickly became synonymous with luxury design and uncompromising capability. The fifth-generation of Jeep Grand Cherokee debuted in 2021 and leads the full-size SUV segment, building on its legacy as the most awarded SUV ever. The Jeep Grand Cherokee models are produced in Stellantis plant in Detroit, Michigan, where thousands of layoffs have been announced lately.

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee (two-row)

Laredo 4×2 – $37,035

Laredo 4×4 – $39,035

Limited 4×2 – $42,905

Limited 4×4 – $44,905

Overland 4×4 – $56,995

Summit 4×4 – $58,560

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee L (three-row)

Laredo 4×2 – $39,035

Laredo 4×4 – $41,035

Limited 4×2 – $44,905

Limited 4×4 – $46,905

Overland 4×4 – $58,995

Summit 4×4 – $60,560

2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe