Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer: here are the new features for 2025

The 2025 Jeep Wagoneer combines tradition, refinement, and technology with exceptional comfort and the brand’s off-road capabilities. The large SUV, equipped with the 420-horsepower Hurricane Twin Turbo I-6 engine, sets itself as a new segment benchmark for power and efficiency.

The Jeep Wagoneer‘s interior stands out for its spacious standard third row of seats. The SUV leads the segment in total passenger volume, offering maximum legroom in both second and third rows, plus the largest cargo capacity behind the last row of seats.

The technological equipment is cutting-edge: Uconnect 5 system, Head-up Display, 360-degree panoramic camera, and a total screen surface of up to 40 inches. These features are complemented by Amazon Fire TV integration and the exclusive McIntosh audio system, unique in the segment.

The new Wagoneer draws inspiration from the original model, redefining an American icon and combining maximum comfort with authentic SUV capabilities, including best-in-class towing capacity reaching 10,000 pounds (4,536 kg).

With the Advanced All-Terrain package, the Wagoneer comes equipped with four steel skid plates protecting the front axle, transfer case, fuel tank, and rear stabilizer bushing. All-wheel drive is available in three variants: Quadra-Trac I, Quadra-Trac II, and Quadra-Drive II.

The latter, paired with the standard Selec-Terrain traction management system, optimizes gear shifts, power delivery, and torque distribution for maximum grip on the most challenging terrains, thanks also to the electronic limited-slip rear differential (eLSD). The Quadra-Lift air suspension ensures high riding comfort and allows for ground clearance of up to 10 inches.

The 2025 Wagoneer adds new standard features: power-folding mirrors, 20-inch alloy wheels, and advanced driver assistance systems such as active lane keeping and adaptive cruise control, further elevating comfort and safety levels.

The 2025 Grand Wagoneer combines luxury, comfort, and cutting-edge technology with the brand’s off-road capabilities. A reference point in the large luxury SUV segment, it stands out for its range of advanced powertrains, refined driving dynamics, and reliability in all conditions. The cabin, leading the category in passenger and cargo space, features premium materials and top-tier technological equipment, including the Uconnect 5 system, Head-up Display, and panoramic view cameras.

The onboard experience reaches excellence with screens totaling 75 inches of surface area, Amazon Fire TV integration, and the exclusive 1,375-watt McIntosh audio system, unique in the segment, which includes 23 speakers with a 12-inch subwoofer and 3D surround sound. The Grand Wagoneer reinterprets the iconic American SUV in a modern way, combining maximum comfort with benchmark performance in the category, such as towing capacity reaching 9,800 pounds (4,445 kg).

The Grand Wagoneer, equipped with the High Output Hurricane Twin Turbo engine producing 540 horsepower, sets itself as a reference in the large SUV segment for power and efficiency. The Quadra-Lift air suspension ensures high riding comfort and ground clearance of up to 10 inches.

The Quadra-Drive II all-wheel drive system, with reduction gear and electronic limited-slip rear differential, offers exceptional off-road capabilities thanks to its 48:1 crawl ratio, Selec-Terrain traction management system, and water fording capability of up to 61 centimeters.

Safety equipment includes over 140 driver assistance systems, including Head-up Display, adaptive cruise control, Active Driving Assist, night vision, driver drowsiness detection, and traffic sign recognition.

The engine has been optimized to ensure lower emissions while maintaining fuel efficiency. Standard equipment now includes 22-inch alloy wheels, improving both aesthetic impact and driving stability.

The Series II Obsidian and Series III models offer the new generation of active driver assistance systems. Standard equipment now includes the passenger seat with memory and the dedicated front passenger screen, along with new safety systems such as driver drowsiness detection, traffic sign recognition, and intersection collision assistance.