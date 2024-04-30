Shades of style for the new Lancia Ypsilon: here are the 5 new colors

The new Lancia Ypsilon is seen as the heir to a long tradition of typically Italian elegance and style. It is now preparing to conquer the European market with a renewed color palette. In addition to the elegant blue of the Edizione Limitata Cassina, which made its debut in Milan last Feb. 14, Lancia has made official five new colors for its small city car.

New Lancia Ypsilon proposes one car for each personality

With this choice, Lancia offers its customers a wider range of customization options, allowing them to choose the Ypsilon that best suits their style and personality. The new colors, Giada Green, Marmo White, Granito Grey, Ardesia Black, Oro, range from bright and sparkling to more classic and elegant shades, satisfying the tastes of a diverse audience.

In addition to the new colors, the new Lancia Ypsilon stands out for its modern and refined design, which reinterprets the distinctive features of the Lancia brand in a contemporary way. Sinuous lines and attention to detail make the Ypsilon a unique car capable of standing out in city traffic.

New Lancia Ypsilon is available in two powertrains: a 156-horsepower all-electric with a range of 400 km and a hybrid with a 1.2-cylinder 3-cylinder engine and 48V Mild Hybrid technology, which delivers 100 hp. The arrival of the new Lancia Ypsilon represents the first step in the brand’s “Renaissance,” which will see the launch of the HF version in 2025 and the new Lancia Gamma flagship in 2026. The new generation of Lancia Delta is also expected in 2028.

In short, for now, we have the choice of these colors that can reflect one’s personality with the new Lancia Ypsilon:

Giada Green may reflect the free spirits and adventurous, who like to stand out with a touch of liveliness.

Marmo White could be the perfect car for lovers of timeless elegance and sophistication.

Granito Grey could be the right color for those who appreciate understatement and essentiality, but with a hint of mysterious charm.

Ardesia Black would suit for those who dare to express their personality with a touch of sensuality andaudacity.

Oro for bright and sophisticated souls who are not afraid to dare.