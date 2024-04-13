New Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina showcased at Milan Design Week

Lancia is back as a protagonist at Milan Design Week, the most important annual event dedicated to the world of design, with an average of two million visitors from all over the world. And what better showcase to present its New Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina? A unique opportunity to introduce the brand’s new approach and celebrate beauty and Italian design excellence.

New Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina: essence of the Renaissance brand

The New Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina is a perfect blend of style, comfort and innovation, representing the essence of the Renaissance brand.

“Design has always been a fundamental element for Lancia and represents one of the pillars of its Renaissance” says Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand. “The collaboration with Cassina, an Italian excellence in interior design, has made it possible to transform the interior of the New Lancia Ypsilon into a real ‘salotto’ – a lounge – inspired by cozy Italian homes. A combination that’s founded upon the shared values like research and innovation, the respect for tradition and attention to the environment”.

The New Lancia Ypsilon Edizione Limitata Cassina version will be exhibited at BREDAQUARANTA’s showroom on 10 Fatebenefratelli Street, in the heart of the prestigious Brera district, during Milan Design Week, to be held April 16-21. This is a special opportunity to take a close admiration of this design masterpiece, which combines elegance and function perfectly.

Lancia’s participation in Milan Design Week represents a further step in its path of rebirth. The brand confirms his strong connection to Milan, the city that gave birth to many icons of Italian design and today represent a global reference point in this sector.