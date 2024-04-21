New Lancia Ypsilon spotted for the first time with a green bodywork

The new generation of Lancia Ypsilon seems to be in the works for a TV commercial. Another sighting of the new model from the brand took place in Rome, after it had been seen on the streets of Paris in a test version in recent weeks. Probably, with the new commercial, the brand wants to pay homage to Italy, even if the model is produced at the Stellantis plant in Zaragoza, Spain.

Lancia Ypsilon spotted in a new bodywork color

Paying homage to Italy, however, is a strategy that some people have not liked precisely because the car is not produced in Italy. A similar case happened with Alfa Romeo Milano, renamed “Junior” because it was produced in Poland and this made the car “illegal” according to an Italian law. It is certainly not the first time that a commercial has been shot in Italy even if the car is not “Made in Italy”. However, recent political attention to Made in Italy could once again spoil Stellantis’ plans.

After seeing the new Ypsilon in white, after a sighting on the streets of Paris, the Instagram page of @cochespias was able to photograph this unit, which appears for the first time in a light green color. We still do not know the official name of this paintwork, we suppose that we will have more information when the new Ypsilon can be configured and ordered by everyone from the official website.

In the meantime, the Edizione Limitata Cassina was shown at the Milan Design Week in recent days. In addition, with the arrival of the new Ypsilon on the market, the old generation will no longer be sold, despite having been at the top of the sales charts in recent months. A different strategy from the new Fiat Panda, which will coexist with the current generation at least until 2030.