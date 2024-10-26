Rio de Janeiro today receives Jeep Nature

This event was created primarily to put into practice the brand’s well-known philosophy, which is specifically about themes like, freedom, adventure, passion and authenticity. A beautiful Jeep experience comes to Rio de Janeiro this weekend. Bringing together lovers of the brand, on Saturday 26, a real immersion in the Jeep universe was held, giving a lot of adrenaline and adventure to all those who managed to participate. The American brand is currently very active on every front, in fact, as we know it has also already carried out several programs a few days ago, as well as, as it has also initiated a valuable collaboration that The North Face.

Jeep launched in several interesting programs in Brazil

The event is a great opportunity to enjoy unique experiences in the best Jeep style and, as a bonus, test the capabilities of the brand’s iconic models by exploring the beautiful Grumari region, west of the wonderful city. The natural beauty of Rio de Janeiro is a spectacle in itself, with breathtaking scenery and many adventures along the way, guaranteeing unique moments in a true experience with Jeep’s off-road spirit.

As we discussed a few days ago, the Jeep brand, via a press release on Friday, October 18, 2024 , invited off-road enthusiasts to an exclusive experience in the Salvador and João Pessoa regions. Participants will have the opportunity to test the great capabilities of the vehicles of the American Jeep brand. Skills will be put to the test on decidedly off-road and challenging routes for any type of car. Meanwhile, you will have the valuable opportunity to admire the boundless beauty of Brazil’s wilderness. In addition, you will contribute to sea turtle conservation through a partnership made with the Tamar Project . This is an organization involved in the protection of as many as 5 species of sea turtles in Brazil, one of the most esteemed projects in the country.

In addition, last week’s press release also mentioned Bahia which also has something very special, where Jeep is a partner in a very important project , namely Tamar . Passionate about nature, Jeep and Projeto Tamar have been official partners since 2018, but before then Jeep models were already being used by teams to ensure that the project would get everywhere, facing the challenges of the trails and roads.

Renegade, Commander, Compass, Wrangler and more for this project

And this incredible project, recognized internationally as one of the most successful marine conservation experiences, has a fleet of Jeep vehicles. There are 9 vehicles in the project’s various bases, including the Renegade, Commander, Compass and Wrangler models. Unique cars, all with 4×4 traction and packed with technology and off-road capabilities that only Jeep has.

The date for this unprecedented event was for Saturday October 26, and Jeep Nature Rio de Janeiro was held based in Lajedo, at Vargem Pequena (Estrada Boca do Mato, 803), and started at 9:00 a.m. to celebrate natural diversity as only a Jeep can do, throughout the day.

For those who were unable to attend the event, you can still look for more information on how it was held and the experience participants had. In addition, on the Jeep Nature website you can find out what picturesque locations the event was held in.