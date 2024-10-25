Press conference for the Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition

As we wrote in another previous article, a few days ago, Stellantis made it known that the Jeep brand and The North Face have collaborated to create Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, a unique vehicle that embodies the shared values of adventure and exploration. This collaboration combines innovative techniques and materials from both brands designed to tackle the toughest challenges.

The Avenger 4xe The North Face edition at the exclusive press conference

Earlier today, the press conference was held, October 25th at 5pm CET, streamed live on the Jeep Europe YouTube. The live conference of course was recorded so that you can see it and somehow “witness” the press conference unveiling Jeep’s new SUV which was created in collaboration with an exceptional partner: 2024 Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition, coming to the European market. Together, the two brands celebrate the journey of discovery, inspiring people to break free from routine and embrace adventure, exploring new landscapes, cultures and ideas. Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition awaits you at this link

Both brands promote exploration: The North Face encourages pushing one’s personal limits, while Jeep embodies freedom, passion, and authenticity. Together, they celebrate the journey of discovery, inspiring individuals to break free from routine and embrace adventures, exploring new landscapes, cultures, and ideas.

Inspired by the natural world, particularly the mountains, this partnership celebrates the beauty and power of nature to find new perspectives for exploration. 4,806 units of the Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition will be available, reflecting the height of Mont Blanc, a majestic emblem of inspiration.

The Words of Jeep’s Managers

Eric Laforge, head of Jeep in Europe, confirmed that this partnership is designed with the goal of paving the way for a more sustainable future by offering a new vision of exploration through a truly exclusive and innovative product experience. It is the result of a deep mutual discovery rooted in shared values and common traits, reflecting the excellence represented by both brands.

Also taking the floor was Mariano Alonso, The North Face EMEA General Manager. He confirmed that the Mont Blanc massif has long been a testing ground for mountaineers, challenging them to find ways to move faster, lighter and more efficiently in the mountains. “This enduring has motivated The North Face to develop apparel and equipment that meet the demands of such extreme environments and is a strong symbol of the partnership between our two brands,” said Mariano Alonso, The North Face EMEA General Manager.

A collaboration between prestigious brands

Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition is the result of a collaborative effort between the design teams of both brands, who spent more than two years on this project. They skillfully combined iconic elements with the right materials strategically placed, along with a functional design that incorporates neutral and camouflage tones that reflect the natural environment. This unique approach has produced a product that perfectly embodies the philosophy of environmentally sustainable exploration, blending aesthetics to celebrate adventure.

This partnership makes Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition not only an exclusive product, where shapes and geometries have a function, but also the answer for those who, like the enthusiasts of both brands, aspire to discover nature sustainably, under the banner of quality, practicality, safety and comfort.

