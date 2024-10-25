This is the exclusive Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition: limited orders are now open

The Jeep Avenger 4xe features an innovative powertrain that combines hybrid efficiency with advanced all-wheel-drive capabilities, offering premium performance and promoting values related to sustainability and environmental friendliness. The North Face Edition, limited to 4,806 units, a specific number equal to the height of Mont Blanc, combines durable materials, advanced technologies, and unique design elements such as Summit Gold trim and topographical motifs, reflecting a commitment to exploration and the beauty of the natural landscape.

Jeep Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition is now available

Orders open in Europe for the long-awaited the exclusive The North Face Edition and also the Jeep Avenger 4xe.

With exceptional attention to detail, the North Face Edition elevates the concept of exploration, embodying values common to both Brands with the goal of respecting the essence of “core” customers while reaching a wider audience. Jeep and The North Face designers have worked as a team over the past two years and have combined different but complementary perspectives and skills, adding great passion to create something truly unique and innovative.

The North Face Edition

The North Face Edition reflects the excellence both Jeep and The North Face represent, merging their distinctive elements in a product that perfectly encapsulates the philosophy of sustainable exploration.

Nature, and particularly the mountains, serves as the primary source of inspiration for this partnership. The vehicle will be produced in a limited run of 4,806 units, a symbolic number reflecting the height of Mont Blanc, the tallest mountain in Europe. The design of the Avenger 4xe mirrors the dramatic shapes and features of this iconic peak, paying homage to the strength and elegance of the mountainous landscape.

This attention to detail extends beyond the vehicle itself. Jeep and The North Face have also created a dedicated welcome kit for buyers – The North Face Explore Pack – including a tent, duffle bag, and water bottle, all adorned with the brands’ logos. The kit’s signature Summit Gold color, a nod to The North Face’s legendary shade, is a distinctive and recognizable feature throughout the collaboration.

The Summit Gold also plays a prominent role in the vehicle’s exterior design, complementing its nature-inspired palette of Storm, Volcano, and Snow. These neutral mimetic tones, strategically designed to blend seamlessly with the natural environment, are enhanced by refined accents, such as 17” black alloy wheels with gold details, Jeep’s signature seven-slot grille featuring topographic lines and glossy black rings, and a Summit Gold skid plate protection insert. The antireflective hood sticker, another functional and aesthetic addition, bears the Summit Gold color and The North Face logo, visually merging the two brands’ identities in a powerful tribute to their shared ethos of exploration.

Inside, the cabin is also a celebration of the natural world. The dashboard incorporates topographic lines, with a silhouette of Mont Blanc and the inscription One of 4806 proudly displayed below the Avenger logo, emphasizing the limited edition’s connection to the peak’s height. The custom floor mats are designed with 3D mountain ranges, offering passengers a literal foothold on nature.



The seats, a true hallmark of this collaboration, are crafted from durable, washable materials and accented with a Summit Gold outline. They also include an exclusive design detail that echoes The North Face’s famous puffer jackets, complete with elastic straps on the seat backs, reminiscent of those on The North Face backpacks. The seats’ backs feature the brand’s logo, an unmistakable nod to the outdoor gear that has become The North Face signature, since it’s the only position visible when an athlete is climbing.

Adding to the sense of exclusivity and practicality, the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition includes an array of advanced features such as multi-color ambient lighting, a navigation system, a heated windshield for cold-weather adventures, and heated front seats for comfort during winter expeditions. The vehicle’s functional features further underscore its modern capability, with passive entry and a hands-free power liftgate making it easier to load up gear and head out on the next adventure.

Hybrid efficiency, state-of-the-art AWD technology

Jeep Avenger 4xe’s innovative powertrain ideally combines hybrid efficiency and state-of-the-art AWD technology. Its “heart” is a 48V hybrid system, with a powerful 1.2-liter turbocharged engine delivering 136 hp, combined with two 21 kW electric motors housed in the front and rear. This configuration provides all-wheel drive and is paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that allows the vehicle to be driven in all-electric mode at low speeds.

This architecture provides a high level of performance, with the Avenger 4xe achieving a maximum power output of 136 hp and a top speed of 194 km/h, 10 km/h more than the e-Hybrid version. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h occurs in just 9.5 seconds. The 4xe powertrain establishes itself as the most powerful in the Avenger hybrid range, delivering 36 hp and 25 Nm more torque than the FWD e-Hybrid version. This translates into faster acceleration and higher top speed, against a very slight increase in CO2 emissions. This balance of power and eco-friendliness is a hallmark of Jeep’s commitment to sustainability, and allows drivers to enjoy remarkable performance without sacrificing environmental responsibility.

With front and rear bumpers made of color-molded material with a scratch-resistant finish, the Avenger maintains durability and aesthetic integrity even in harsh conditions. The front bumper is particularly noteworthy, with an open-wheel design that offers added safety on rocky terrain, while the raised and prominent cladding protects critical elements such as the license plate from impact. As a reminder, for more details, you can follow the presentation of the Avenger 4xe The North Face Edition during an exclusive press conference scheduled for October 25 at 5 p.m. CET, streamed live on Jeep Europe’s YouTube channel and recorded for those who were unable to connect in time.