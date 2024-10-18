Jeep Nature brings adventure and adrenaline to João Pessoa and Salvador this weekend

Jeep, through a press release today Friday, Oct. 18, 2024, invited off-road enthusiasts to an exclusive experience in the Salvador and João Pessoa regions. Participants will have the opportunity to test the great capabilities of the American Jeep brand’s vehicles. The skills will be put to the test on decidedly off-road and challenging routes for any kind of car. Meanwhile, you will have the valuable opportunity to admire the boundless beauty of Brazil’s wilderness. In addition, you will contribute to sea turtle conservation through a partnership made with the Tamar Project. This is an organization involved in the protection of as many as 5 species of sea turtles in Brazil, one of the most esteemed projects in the country.

Jeep on test in Brazil

Back in the northeastern region of the country, and this time in double dose, Jeep Nature will land in Salvador and João Pessoa next weekend. Adventure lovers will be able to test the capabilities that only a Jeep possesses and make the most of its potential on 4×2 and 4×4 trails. It is an opportunity to connect with nature in style, contemplating all the natural beauty profused by the northeastern region and its unique landscapes, while adventure and adrenaline are guaranteed aboard one of the brand’s iconic models.

In João Pessoa, the trails of Lucena will be the stage for the spectacle offered by nature and coastal beauty that will be explored at the highest level by jeepeiros and jeepeiras, putting into practice the best of the true adventurous spirit. The meeting will begin at the João Pessoa New Sedan Dealership (Avenida Presidente Epitácio Pessoa, 3397 B) at 9 a.m. on 19/10 and will reserve more than special moments as well as lots of excitement

While Salvador offers plenty of off-road adrenaline along the Arembepe and Tobogã trails, surrounded by rich native vegetation and exciting challenges, the region holds breathtaking views, a true enchanted retreat in Bahia. On Saturday, 19, the meeting will start at 9 a.m. at Casa Terra (Rua Manoel Antônio Galvão – Pituaçu, Salvador), and then continue on the challenging trails.

Not only off-road, also interesting projects

And Bahia also has something very special, where Jeep is a partner in a very important project, namely Tamar. Passionate nature enthusiasts, Jeep and Projeto Tamar have been official partners since 2018, but before that Jeep models were already being used by the teams to ensure that the project got everywhere, facing the challenges of trails and roads. And this incredible project, recognized internationally as one of the most successful marine conservation experiences, has a fleet of Jeep vehicles. There are 9 vehicles at the various Project bases, including the Renegade, Commander, Compass and Wrangler models. Unique cars, all with 4×4 traction and packed with technology and off-road capabilities that only Jeep has.

In order not to miss this wonderful opportunity and life experience, all those who consider themselves adventurers can make an appointment at their nearest Jeep dealer. In addition, exclusive benefits can be accessed in advance and more information about events can be obtained by registering for Jeep Wave, which is Jeep’s relationship program.