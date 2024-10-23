Jeep celebrates Veteran Team #129 victory at Rebelle Rally

Another great news for the Jeep brand, as at the Rebelle Rally 2024 once again veteran competitors Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit take the podium with the American brand. For the third time in four years, Barlow and Petereit, Team #129, achieved both overall victory and victory in the Bone Stock category aboard a Jeep vehicle, competing for the first time in a 2024 Jeep Gladiator midsize pickup truck. The Rebelle Rally is the first and only women’s off-road navigation rally in the United States, combining a love of driving with the extreme challenge of precise navigation. No GPS, cell phones or personal support teams are allowed. The off-road competition takes place over eight days and 1,500 miles across the deserts of Nevada and California.

Broderdorf’s Words

Based in Arizona, Nena Barlow runs Barlow Adventures, which offers four-wheel drive courses, Jeep SUV rentals and guided trips throughout the Southwestern United States. Teralin Petereit, a nurse from Utah, has embraced off-roading as a hobby, tackling numerous trails and races over the years. Barlow and Petereit are among the most accomplished veterans of the Rebelle Rally, having participated in a total of 16 rallies (four as teammates) and earning individual podiums 14 times.

Bob Broderdorf, senior vice president and head of the Jeep North America brand, was quick to point out his congratulations to Nena and Teralin for their incredible victory at the 2024 Rebelle Rally behind the wheel of a 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave. Broderdorf, went on to say that their class and overall victories are a testament to their skill, perseverance and teamwork, as well as the unparalleled Desert Rated capabilities of the Jeep Gladiator Mojave. The brand also congratulates the 16 private teams that completed the Rebelle Rally with their personal Jeep vehicles. It also concluded by saying that the confidence in the vehicles, along with their endurance and successes, inspire everyone in the Jeep community.

Driving a Desert Rated Jeep® Gladiator Mojave, veteran competitors Nena Barlow and Teralin Petereit clinched their third victory in four years at the grueling 2024 Rebelle Rally – the first and only women’s off-road navigation rally in the U.S. Jeep 4×4 vehicles have now secured seven out of nine overall wins since the rally began.

Jeep Mojave built to do Rally

Barlow commented on the car that led them to victory saying that the course was tough, the competition was tough, but it was as if the Mojave was built exactly for this rally. She went on to say that they raced hard for all eight days and we took full advantage of all the advantages the Mojave gave them, with the fast desert suspension and rear locking to climb rocky hills. Did she conclude by saying that she, Teralin, and the Mojave finished whole and happy.

Also speaking was Rebelle Rally founder Emily Miller, who said that Barlow, Petereit and Jeep remain a winning combination at the Rebelle Rally. Not only did the Jeep Gladiator Mojave perform flawlessly, taking the win, but it did so as an unmodified Bone Stock vehicle.

Jeep Gladiator Mojave 2024 and its features

The only Jeep brand vehicle to carry the Desert Rated badge, the Gladiator Mojave combines new 2024 features, including standard side curtain airbags and a 12.3-inch Uconnect touchscreen radio, with new levels of capability and the ability to dominate desert and sandy terrain at high speeds. Thriving in dry and unforgiving environments, the Gladiator Mojave features a reinforced chassis and axles, reinforced iron knuckle spindles, and upgraded suspension with segment-exclusive FOX hydraulic bumpers. This high-speed desert racing vehicle is made to conquer the dunes.

The Desert Rated Gladiator Mojave Mojave was developed based on a series of grueling tests in five categories: ride control and stability, traction, ground clearance, maneuverability, and desert prowess. Ride control and stability: with revolutionary suspension adapted to the desert, Gladiator Mojave tackles undulating desert terrain with uncompromising control and comfort. Traction: by strategically managing and distributing power, Gladiator Mojave confidently conquers unpredictable surfaces, such as sand, gravel and clay. Ground clearance: maximized ground clearance with optimized suspension allow the Gladiator Mojave to drive over dunes, past whoops and anything else the desert can throw at it. Maneuverability: nimble and responsive handling allows the Gladiator Mojave to become an extension of the driver when quickly tackling desert terrain and climbing extreme corners. Desert Prowess: tested and proven to withstand the intense heat, coarse sand, loose gravel and intrusive dust that accompany unforgiving desert environments.