Ram 1500 REV: all the details of the electric pickup you might not know

The automotive world is experiencing a dynamic shift towards sustainable, eco-friendly vehicles. In the electric truck segment, the Ram 1500 REV is making waves as a game-changer, marrying innovative design with advanced technology.

Built on the robust STLA Frame platform from Stellantis, this electric Ram is a standout. It combines performance, range, and luxury effortlessly. Equipped with a 654-horsepower electric motor and 620 pound-feet of torque, it achieves 0-60 mph in a swift 4.4 seconds. But it’s not just about the impressive exterior and versatile interior. Let’s dive into some exciting features that might have slipped your notice at the Ram 1500’s debut.

Ram 1500 REV: all the details of the electric pickup truck

The Ram 1500 REV flaunts a modern ‘face’ with new badging and an animated LED tuning fork headlight design. This look distinctly marks the Revolution as a cutting-edge electric vehicle. A major design highlight is the absence of a B-pillar, creating an expansive saloon-style door opening.

These saloon-style doors do more than just elevate the truck’s look. They contribute to a more spacious interior feel. The cabin is four inches longer than Ram’s traditional gas-powered trucks, and the door design enhances this spaciousness. Removing the B-pillar also makes getting in and out easier, especially from the rear seats. The saloon-style doors are not just about aesthetics. They offer practical benefits, especially for families or those with limited mobility. They represent the Ram Revolution’s forward-thinking design ethos.

A major innovation in the Ram 1500 REV is its digital sideview mirrors. These mirrors replace conventional glass with a sleek, compact design that uses a 360-degree camera system. This not only boosts aerodynamic efficiency but also sets a new standard in automotive technology. These digital mirrors offer several benefits. They reduce drag, potentially improving fuel efficiency, and the digital displays can be customized for various functions like blind spot warnings. Moreover, 3D printing technology allows for durable, lightweight mirror components.

At the heart of the Ram 1500 REV‘s interior is an electro-chromatic roof, providing panoramic views while giving you control over sunlight exposure. You can adjust the roof’s tint electronically, managing natural light and enhancing the driving experience. The roof adjustment is simple, thanks to Ram’s intuitive tactile swiping technology. It allows occupants to customize the interior ambiance, balancing between sunlight warmth and a shaded, relaxed environment. This electro-chromatic roof isn’t just about comfort. It also aligns with Ram’s commitment to sustainability by conserving energy through reduced artificial lighting and heat gain. It’s a testament to Ram’s forward-thinking design approach.

A standout feature in the Ram 1500 REV is the Shadow Mode, enabling autonomous, hands-free operation. It follows you at a safe distance, adapting to your pace and direction, ideal for job sites and challenging environments. Complementing this is the advanced personal assistant with a 3D Ram avatar. It responds to voice commands, controlling various vehicle functions, and enhancing convenience and user experience.

The Ram 1500 REV is more than a high-performance electric truck. It boasts a spacious, adaptable interior brimming with innovative features, suitable for both work and leisure. It can seat up to six with optional third-row jump seats, a unique feature in electric trucks. These foldable seats maximize cargo space when not in use. The “frunk hole” in the center console connects to the frunk, accommodating long objects like lumber or skis.

The powered front trunk, or frunk, adds convenient storage space with integrated cup holders, perfect for tailgating. The one-touch functionality enhances ease of use. For cargo management, the Ram 1500 REV includes a mobile app with barcode scanning and AR camera measuring tools. This helps in determining the best way to store and transport objects.