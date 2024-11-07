Ram Brazil reports record-breaking October 2024

Ram continues with incredible results in 2024 in the Brazilian market. From January to October, the brand registered 25,229 units, representing a 143 percent growth compared to the first ten months of 2023, and a market share in Brazil of 1.3 percent, considering all passenger and light commercial segments.

October 2024 was the second-best selling month of the year for Ram. The American brand, part of the Stellantis group, registered 2,797 pickups in the country, with particular focus on the Rampage. A sales success among the brand’s pickups, the Rampage broke another record this month. With 2,370 units registered, it was the best-selling month for Rampage in 2024. The pickup produced in Pernambuco continues its successful journey among the best-selling pickups in the segment. This year, the Rampage has surpassed the milestone of 20,000 units registered in the country.

Absolute leader among large pickups, Ram registered 427 units this month in this category with the Classic, 1500, 2500, and 3500 models. In addition to the best sales month for the 2500 of the year, with 215 units registered, also noteworthy are the 160 units of the Ram 3500.

October was a special month for the brand, which presented the new Ram 1500 2025 to the public. The model that will soon be sold in the country is available in Laramie and Laramie Night Edition versions, further strengthening the American automaker’s leadership among large pickups in the Brazilian auto market.

Unlike the United States and Europe, where Stellantis is recording sales numbers below expectations, Brazil and South America are increasingly growing markets for the automotive group. This is also demonstrated by Jeep‘s October 2024 sales data in Brazil.