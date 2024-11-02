Jeep recorded one of its best results of 2024 in Brazil in October

Very close to exceeding 100,000 sales in the year, Jeep closed October with 12,014 registrations in Brazil, the best sales volume in the last three months. With these numbers, Jeep has reached 99,930 units sold in 2024 and a 5% share of the Brazilian market.

Jeep Compass secures first place among C-SUVs in October 2024

The Jeep Compass gave yet another demonstration of its commercial strength and closed October as the leader among mid-size SUVs, a position it has held since the beginning of the year in its category. The model sold 5,043 units in October and surpassed the threshold of 40,000 units sold in 2024, with 40,369 units to be precise. It was the best sales month for Compass considering the last twelve months. The competitive mid-size SUV segment continues with Compass in the lead. The model is also a sure bet among the 10 best-selling SUVs in the Brazilian market in October and year-to-date.

Another Jeep stronghold continues to be the Renegade. With another month of sales above 5,000 units, with 5,147 registrations, the Renegade has exceeded the threshold of 45,000 sales in the year, for a total of 45,236 units. The American automaker’s B-SUV, an icon of the segment, maintains 9% growth compared to the same period last year. The Renegade is also a constant presence in the Top 10 best-selling SUVs in the country, securing its place in October and also year-to-date.

And completing the exceptional Jeep trio produced in the country, Commander maintains its leadership among large 7-seater SUVs in Brazil. In October, the benchmark model for refinement and performance sold 1,808 units, bringing Commander to 13,770 sales in 2024.