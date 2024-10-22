Stellantis records a 26% drop in September 2024 in Europe: worse than the US

The entire market is performing poorly, but Stellantis is performing terribly. While the group’s sales in the United States dropped by 20% in the third quarter of 2024, the figures in Europe are even worse. The automotive group recorded a 26% collapse in September 2024 in Europe, compared to a general average decline of the market of 4.2%. According to data released by the manufacturers’ association ACEA, registrations in Europe stood at 1,118,083 units.

Stellantis, sales collapse in Europe in September 2024: concerning results

A real disaster for the group led by Carlos Tavares, who will make way for a new CEO at the beginning of 2026 when he retires. In total, 48,306 units were registered in Europe in September 2024, specifically Citroën (-42%), Fiat (-43.7%), Lancia (-71.6%), DS (-31%), and Opel (-25.2%), Peugeot (-5.3%), and Jeep (-9.9%).

Stellantis is facing a very complicated 2024, although HEV car registrations grew by 12.5% in September. The market share now stands at 32.8%, compared to 27.4% in September 2023, surpassing gasoline. The automotive group, which should be strong in this sector, is not capitalizing on this trend.

The Volkswagen Group bucked the trend with +1% at 288,459 registrations, mainly thanks to Skoda (+19.4%), while the VW brand recorded a slight decline of 0.9% and Audi of 8.7%. Renault recorded 100,613 units and a decline of 1.8%, with Dacia registering a 7% decrease, while the Renault brand grew by 2.1%.

The situation is very similar in the United States, where Stellantis recorded a sharp decline, but competitors like General Motors and Ford continue to grow. As time passes, the data increasingly shows that the problem isn’t the market, but Stellantis.