Stellantis records a 26% drop in September 2024 in Europe: worse than the US

Francesco Armenio
October 22, 2024
Stellantis faces severe sales decline in September 2024 with 26% drop in Europe, while competitors show growth.
Stellantis Brands

The entire market is performing poorly, but Stellantis is performing terribly. While the group’s sales in the United States dropped by 20% in the third quarter of 2024, the figures in Europe are even worse. The automotive group recorded a 26% collapse in September 2024 in Europe, compared to a general average decline of the market of 4.2%. According to data released by the manufacturers’ association ACEA, registrations in Europe stood at 1,118,083 units.

Stellantis, sales collapse in Europe in September 2024: concerning results

Stellantis

A real disaster for the group led by Carlos Tavares, who will make way for a new CEO at the beginning of 2026 when he retires. In total, 48,306 units were registered in Europe in September 2024, specifically Citroën (-42%), Fiat (-43.7%), Lancia (-71.6%), DS (-31%), and Opel (-25.2%), Peugeot (-5.3%), and Jeep (-9.9%).

Stellantis is facing a very complicated 2024, although HEV car registrations grew by 12.5% in September. The market share now stands at 32.8%, compared to 27.4% in September 2023, surpassing gasoline. The automotive group, which should be strong in this sector, is not capitalizing on this trend.

The Volkswagen Group bucked the trend with +1% at 288,459 registrations, mainly thanks to Skoda (+19.4%), while the VW brand recorded a slight decline of 0.9% and Audi of 8.7%. Renault recorded 100,613 units and a decline of 1.8%, with Dacia registering a 7% decrease, while the Renault brand grew by 2.1%.

The situation is very similar in the United States, where Stellantis recorded a sharp decline, but competitors like General Motors and Ford continue to grow. As time passes, the data increasingly shows that the problem isn’t the market, but Stellantis.