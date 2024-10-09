2025 Ram 1500 debuts in Brazil with a more powerful engine

Ram presents the new Ram 1500 to Brazilian customers, the brand’s largest market outside of North America. With the brand new 3.0L Hurricane 6 twin-turbo engine, it adds even more power, performance, better fuel efficiency, and lower emissions to the model that has been leading the large gasoline pickup segment since its launch. The new 2025 Ram 1500 has been developed for customers seeking exclusivity and strength to enjoy life to the fullest. In addition to improved performance, the model also receives a new front design, new technologies, and Level 2 driving assistance elements.

New Ram 1500 brings Hurricane engine and premium features to Brazil

“We want to redefine once again what a pickup can be. The new 2025 Ram 1500 represents the perfect combination of our pillars: strength, capability, technology, and luxury. The model offers even more comfort and refinement, without sacrificing robustness and versatility. With even greater energy efficiency and standard features, we ensure it’s the ideal pickup for the modern metropolitan customer, both for urban and road use,” says Juliano Machado, Vice President of Ram for South America. The new model of Brazil’s first premium muscle truck now receives the 3.0-liter Hurricane 6 twin-turbo engine with inline six cylinders, which delivers 426 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque, combined with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Built on a die-cast aluminum block, with two low-inertia turbochargers, each feeding 3 cylinders, and high-pressure direct fuel injection (350 bar), the Hurricane 6 engine offers quicker responses compared to naturally aspirated engines with greater volumetric capacity or supercharged engines with a single turbine. The model’s new engine ensures fuel savings compared to the previous engine, lower emission levels, and better performance, making the new 2025 Ram 1500 the most powerful and highest torque pickup among gasoline models in the domestic market. Moreover, it’s also the fastest pickup in Brazil, with acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 also features 4×4 drive with low and Auto modes, which automatically distributes force between the two axles, thus ensuring better traction for the vehicle in every situation. There are five driving modes in total, selectable via the steerign wheel controls: automatic, trailer, sport, snow, and off-road.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 is the only pickup in the Brazilian market with air suspension. Known as Active-Level, it has 5 adjustment levels, controlled by the key fob or through the multimedia system. At the front, the suspension is a double wishbone and, at the rear, a solid five-link axle. Also improving fuel consumption is the active radiator grille, which opens and closes automatically, and the active front aerodynamic spoiler that expands from 50 km/h.

Nearly 6 meters long and very robust, the new 2025 Ram 1500 has a towing capacity of up to 4.5 tons. With a frame made of 98% high-strength steel and cab and bed 54% high-strength steel, the pickup also uses aluminum for the hood and tailgate, a material that contributes to weight reduction, but without affecting the mechanical characteristics of these components. Another important novelty of the pickup is the electric tailgate with remote opening and closing, via a button on the reading light controls, the key fob, or the tailgate handle.

To add even more practicality and convenience to everyday life, the new 2025 Ram 1500 is also equipped with a bed with special coating, retractable access step, and internal LED lighting. Located on the sides of the bed, each Rambox has a volumetric capacity of 107 liters, in addition to internal lighting and a 115V outlet in the compartment located on the driver’s side. The bed has a volumetric capacity of 1,200 liters and 557 kg of load capacity.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 is equipped with a 10-inch color head-up display that projects information such as speed, lane-keeping assistant, adaptive cruise control with Stop & Go, and step-by-step onboard navigation onto the windshield. Customizable, it’s possible to adjust the height, brightness, and information to be displayed. Another novelty of the model is wireless charging for 2 smartphones, the only pickup in the segment with this technology. In addition to this system, the new 2025 Ram 1500 has 11 USB ports, of which 5 are type C, fast charging, and two 115V outlets, in addition to the third one present on the Rambox.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 is also equipped with a digital internal rearview mirror that, when activated, displays real-time image from a rear camera. It’s possible to adjust the height, brightness, and even reproduce an image captured by a camera positioned on the pickup’s trailer hitch.

The new 2025 Ram 1500 arrives in the Brazilian market in two versions: Laramie and Laramie Night Edition. Both versions have all the above-mentioned elements as standard. The Ram 1500 Laramie is sold for R$ 540,990, with light interiors combining two tones: Bison Brown and Sea Salt. On the exterior, 20-inch diamond-cut wheels with 275/55 tires and chrome exterior finishes such as the front grille, front and rear bumpers, rearview mirror cover, emblems, and exhaust tips.

The Laramie Night Edition version, as present in other models of the brand, exchanges the chrome finish for darkened details and body color. This configuration also receives 22-inch black wheels with 285/45 tires, the largest on pickups available on Brazilian soil. The Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition is sold for R$555,990. The colors available for both versions are: Crystal Granite, Billet Silver, Forged Blue, Diamond Black, and Ivory White.