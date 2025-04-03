Ram Brazil maintains leadership in full-size pickup segment in March

The leader among large pickups is the new 1500, arriving in Brazil in late 2024. The other new models are also among the top sellers in the country at this time

The Mountain Sheep brand continues to have more than 70% market share in the large pickup category; Ram 1500 leads the segment, followed by 3500; 2500 is also among the top five best-sellers

Among large pickups is the new 1500, arriving in Brazil in late 2024. Ram continues to demonstrate its full strength in the large pickup segment in 2025. In the accumulated total of the first three months of this year, the brand continues to dominate the category in which it is represented by three models that offer Brazilians the best in strength, capability, technology and luxury: 3500, 2500 and the new 1500, which, together, mean that the Mountain Ram brand continues to have a market share of more than 70 percent in the segment.

New Ram 1500 leading in first quarter 2025

In the first quarter of this year, the leader among large pickups is the new Ram 1500, arriving in Brazil in late 2024. The model, equipped with the new Hurricane 6 twin-turbo 3.0 engine with 426 horsepower and 635 Nm (64.8 Kgfm) of torque, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds, making it the fastest pickup on the market.

In addition, the new 1500 is also equipped with the modern Active-Level air suspension, which has five levels of adjustment and features an Aero mode, which is automatically activated at speeds above 100 km/h, for improved aerodynamic efficiency and reduced fuel consumption. The technical features of the new 1500 have won over consumers in the large pickup segment, with the model achieving a market share of more than 31 percent in the first quarter of the year.

Ram 3500 and 2500 Heavy Duty among top sellers in Brazil

Second place among the best-selling large pickups in the period always belongs to Ram, with the 3500. The most powerful diesel pickup in Brazil is powered by the 6.7-liter Cummins engine, which delivers 377 hp of power and 1150 Nm of torque. The engine’s power, combined with the rigidity of the high-strength steel chassis and unique suspension set, allows the model to carry up to 1,752 kilograms of cargo and tow more than 9 tons, values that are unbeatable in the Brazilian market and have secured the 3500 about 25 percent market share in the category.

Ram’s other Heavy Duty pickup, the 2500, which was recently named winner in the “Semi-Light Truck of the Year” category at the Lotus Sales Champion Awards, is the fourth best-selling full-size pickup in the first quarter of 2025. The Rampage, a critical and public success since its launch, continues to perform well into early 2025, remaining among the top five best-selling trucks in the compact and midsize pickup segment, increasing its market share by 0.5 percent over the same period in 2024 and totaling more than 37,500 units sold since its launch in 2023.