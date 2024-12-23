New Ram 2500 Laramie Night Edition in Argentina

This new range features new design and equipment features and also adds a strongly distinctive Night Edition version that accentuates all the sportiness, capability, power and ruggedness characteristic of a RAM.

Ram continues its rise in the market

Since its creation as an independent brand, RAM continues to make decisive strides in its specialization in pickup trucks with iconic models designed for the most demanding customers. The arrival of the new RAM 2500 ushers in a new chapter for the brand in our country, always framed by the Unmatched Power concept that honors the values of the pickup expert brand, and that values know-how and encourages us to move forward. The brand invites its fans to follow this path with the country’s history and tradition.

After a very successful year for the brand in Argentina, the range is renewed with a double offering in its most emblematic product among full-size pickups: the RAM 2500. The new range features new features in terms of design, equipment, and sum a Night Edition version with a strongly distinctive character that accentuates all the sportiness, capability, power, and robustness characteristic of a RAM.

Exterior and interior

The exterior of the new RAM 2500 has been designed and engineered to the highest industry standards. It now offers two aesthetic paths. On the one hand, the classic Laramie version retains the distinctive chrome exterior details of these versions, while the Laramie Night Edition features its exterior details in dark hues, a sporty hood with gills, and body-color bumpers that further accentuate its sporty feel.

The interior of the RAM 2500 Laramie stands out as one of the most complete in the segment. Its center console stands out for its space and practicality, with a compartment for a laptop up to 15 inches, a base for cell phones or tablets, and multiple storage options, including 9 USB ports, 2 115V outlets, and a wireless cell phone charger with RamCharge System. The seats are upholstered in leather, and the front seats are electrically adjustable and heated. The leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel incorporates a heating system for added comfort on cold days. In the rear seats, additional air vents and cup holders ensure that every journey is comfortable for all passengers.

Powertrain, capacity and safety

The 6.7-liter CUMMINS Turbo Diesel I6 engine offers remarkable capabilities in terms of power, torque and dynamic behavior. The six-speed automatic transmission is multi-range with electronically variable behavior. This engine combined with the 4×4 all-wheel drive system allows the vehicle to reach a maximum towing capacity of 7,625 kg.

Both versions have safety features such as 6 airbags (front, side, and curtain), hill start assist, traction and stability control, trailer sway mitigation, and four-wheel disc brakes with ABS and EBD. RAM 2500 offers a wide range of safety features. Incorporated as standard is the ADAS safety system that includes Park Assist, cross traffic alert, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist and emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

Technology and warranty

On the technology side, a number of innovative and unique contents in the category stand out, such as the 12” Uconnect upright multimedia center with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and an integrated navigation system. Added to this are a 12-inch digital dashboard, 360-degree camera system, premium Harman Kardon audio set, active noise cancellation system, rain sensor and twilight sensor.

Like the rest of the RAM range, it has a transferable warranty of 3 years or 100,000 km (whichever comes first). Maintenance coupons are due every 6 months or 12,000 km. Prices as of December 2024 are for the Ram 2500 Laramie Night Edition 6.7TD AT 6 4X4 $110,000 and for the Ram 2500 Laramie 6.7TD AT6 4X4 $110,000.