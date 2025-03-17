Ram 1500 Laramie and Laramie Night Edition 2025 launched in Argentina

These models represent the perfect blend of high performance, refined design and advanced features, redefining the standards of the segment.

Ram 1500 Laramie Laramie Night Edition 2025 debuts in Argentina

The Ram 1500 Laramie stands out for its balance of elegance and ruggedness. The luxurious interior, enhanced by fine materials and state-of-the-art technology, offers superior comfort for both driver and passengers. Engine power, combined with all-wheel drive, ensures excellent performance in all driving conditions.

The Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition is the choice for a certain type of bolder and more distinctive look, This special version features total black aesthetic details that give the pickup a gritty and sophisticated image. Exclusive equipment and meticulous finishing touches enhance the exclusive character of this model.

Aesthetic differences, colors and details

The Ram 1500 Laramie has a refined appearance, featuring chrome details that enhance its ruggedness. The imposing grille, matching bumpers and mirrors, combined with 20-inch wheels, provide a distinctive and sophisticated look.

For those who want a bolder look, the Laramie Night Edition offers an eye-catching alternative. Blacked-out accents, body-color bumpers, 22-inch wheels and a Sport Performance hood emphasize a bold, sporty soul.

Both models are available in a range of colors that includes deep Diamond Black, elegant Billet Silver and bright Bright White. The standard Laramie adds the Ivory White option, for those seeking a touch of exclusivity.

Under the hood, the Ram 1500 Laramie hides a powertrain that redefines the standards of the category: the 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged HURRICANE Standard-Output (S/O) I6 engine. In its configuration for the Argentine market, this engine delivers 426 horsepower and 635 Nm of torque.

These numbers translate into outstanding performance: the Ram 1500 establishes itself as the most powerful half-ton pickup available in Argentina, accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds.

The HURRICANE Biturbo Engine

The HURRICANE S/O engine, a true powerhouse of technology. This powerplant is made from an aluminum block, which reduces its weight, and uses two low-inertia turbochargers for immediate throttle response. High-pressure direct fuel injection completes the picture, ensuring efficient and clean delivery. Compared with larger displacement engines, the HURRICANE S/O offers greater responsiveness, lower fuel consumption and reduced environmental impact.

Comfort, technology, safety and price

The Ram 1500 is distinguished by its Active-Level air suspension system, which offers five adjustable heights to suit different driving situations. For everyday use, the normal height is 209 mm, while at high speeds (over 100 km/h) it automatically lowers to 194 mm to improve aerodynamics. Off-road, two greater heights are available: 238 mm (up to 65 km/h) and 260 mm (up to 40 km/h) to overcome obstacles. For easy access and loading, the height is lowered to 156 mm. This system not only offers versatility, but also improves ride comfort by absorbing rough terrain.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Laramie Night Edition Crew Cab 4×4 is a luxury pickup truck that combines practicality, technology and safety. It offers RamBox side storage compartments and a large cargo box, with substantial towing capacity. The interior is luxurious, with a Uconnect 5 infotainment system, digital screens, a Harman Kardon sound system and leather upholstery. Safety is provided by advanced driver assistance systems, such as Active Lane-Keeping Assist and autonomous emergency braking.

The Ram 1500 Laramie and Laramie Night Edition 2025 arrive in Argentina with a price tag of US$101,800 each, an investment that reflects the exceptional combination of luxury, performance and capability of these full-size pickups.