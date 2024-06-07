Ram 1500 Tungsten: the pickup truck that doesn’t compromise on luxury and makes win an award for best

In today’s car world where genres are increasingly blending, the Ram 1500 Tungsten stands out as a true innovator. This exclusive pickup, coming to market in 2025, represents the ultimate in engineering and design from the Stellantis Group‘s Ram brand. It combines the brute force of a work vehicle with the elegance and comfort of a luxury sedan, creating an unprecedented combination.

With dreamy interior and state-of-the art technology, the Ram 1500 Tungsten wins the “10 Best Interiors & UX” award for 2024

The Ram 1500 Tungsten recently won the prestigious “10 Best Interiors & UX” of 2024 award given by Wards, establishing itself as the industry benchmark for interiors and user experience. An award that underscores the efforts made by Stellantis designers to create a pickup truck capable of impressing and winning over even the most demanding customers.

The attractively designed Ram 1500 Tungsten 2025 is a pickup truck that makes no compromises. It offers the ruggedness and power of a true work vehicle, without sacrificing the comfort and luxury of an upscale sedan interior. Precisely, the Tungsten is distinguished by its rugged and aggressive exterior design, typical of Ram pickups. At the same time, it features some stylish details that give it a more refined look, such as a chrome front grille and large alloy wheels. The interior of the Ram 1500 Tungsten is a masterpiece of design, the result of the experience and creativity of the experts at Stellantis. Fine leather with contrasting stitching, platinum metal details, elegant speaker grilles, and refined V-stitching on the center armrest and seats-each element contributes to an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury and refinement. But the Tungsten is not only beautiful to look at, it is also beautifully detailed. The metal trim features a unique and original mesh weave, giving the interior a touch of character and personality.

Definitely with Ram it is possible to forget about the spartan and uncomfortable pickup trucks of the past. In this case, Ram 1500 Tungsten is a true living room on wheels, where every detail is taken care of to provide a unique and inimitable driving experience. As soon as you step aboard, you are greeted by a refined and elegant ambience, where fine leather, contrasting stitching, precious metal details, and refined speaker grilles create an atmosphere of unparalleled luxury.

But the Tungsten is not only beautiful to look at: it is also smart. The Uconnect 5 system with the new Atlantis architecture ensures smooth and quick responses to touch controls, making vehicle interaction simple and intuitive. And for those who want an even more relaxing driving experience, the Level 2+ Hands-free Autonomous Driving Assist system takes care of highway driving, allowing you to enjoy the journey in peace.

Abundant sound insulation and a new twin-turbocharged I-6 engine, quieter than the previous Hemi V8, make the Ram 1500 Tungsten’s cabin an oasis of peace. The noise of the outside world stays outside while you pamper yourself in the heated and ventilated massaging seats and adjust the interior climate via the 14.5-inch central touchscreen. To complete the sensory experience, the Ram 1500 Tungsten is equipped with a 1,228-watt, 23-speaker Klipsch sound system that delivers an immersive sound experience of the highest order; another dimension.

To sum up, the Ram 1500 Tungsten is proof that power and refinement are not necessarily at the antipodes. This exclusive pickup is perfect for those looking for a versatile work vehicle without sacrificing the comfort and luxury of a high-end sedan. Whether a successful manager or adventure lover, the Tungsten will meet every one needs.