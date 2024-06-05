Stellantis dominates in the UK in the commercial vehicle segment

Stellantis continues to lead the van market in the UK in 2024, tripling sales compared to its closest competitor in the electric van segment, according to the latest registration data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The Stellantis group accounts for nearly a third of all vans sold in the UK so far this year, with a market share of 30.35%. The automotive group has sold 38,903 vans year-to-date, compared to 37,974 in the same period last year.

Stellantis UK sees sales volumes grow compared to 2023

Vauxhall is Stellantis’ best-selling brand and the third best-selling light commercial vehicle brand in the UK year-to-date, with a 15% increase in year-to-date van sales volume. Meanwhile, the new Citroën Berlingo remains the best-selling small van in the UK this year. Peugeot continues to be the best-selling electric van brand in the UK year-to-date, with Vauxhall in second place. Stellantis brands have sold 3,085 electric vans so far in 2024, three times more than the second best-selling electric van manufacturer.

Lee Titchner, Director of Stellantis Pro One UK, said: “We are proud to be the only OEM producing vans in large volumes in the UK and to be driving the electrification of UK van fleets as the country’s best-selling electric van manufacturer. With overall sales volumes up from last year, it’s fantastic to see more and more businesses and private individuals across the country benefiting from our recently updated range of vans.”

Stellantis currently produces the Citroën ë-Berlingo, Vauxhall Combo Electric, Peugeot E-Partner, and Fiat E-Doblo at its Ellesmere Port plant, the UK’s first all-electric vehicle manufacturing facility. From 2025, the group will also produce medium-sized electric vans at its Luton plant, in addition to continuing ICE van production.