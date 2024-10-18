Ram 1500, revised prices in Canada for new 2025 range

The Ram 1500 2025 is the pickup truck that certainly so many consumers and fans of the brand have been waiting for quite some time. The car is characterized by its obvious indestructible design, a powerful engine accompanying a very diverse range of equipment, all of which make this car truly ready for anything. Now, thanks in part to the new offerings the brand has made available to the public, it is made even more accessible to customers.

Feuell’s words for Ram to Canadians

Ram has repositioned the starting prices of its Ram 1500 lineup for the 2025 model year with a $4,000 reduction for all models (excluding RHO), offering Canadian customers greater value in its leading benchmark vehicles that do the hard work and families where they need to go. Starting with the Ram 1500 Tradesman, which has a new all-in starting price of $58,740 ($56,445 MSRP, plus additional commissions) providing an attainable entry price.

Chris Feuell, CEO of the Ram and Chrysler brands confirmed that the company is very clear about how important Ram trucks are to the Canadian market and that it has intentionally reduced the prices of the new Ram 1500 2025 to offer huge savings and value to consumers there. The leading range of half-ton trucks features the award-winning, most powerful and efficient all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine family. Feuell went on to say that the new prices, along with all the outstanding improvements made to the new 2025 Ram 1500, are enhancing Ram’s competitive position in the marketplace. This is evidenced by advanced durability, technology and safety with innovative features, and new Luxury Tungsten and Rebel Sport Trucks, now at a more attractive value.

Official list of car prices – Canadian prices for the 2025 Ram 1500

Canadian prices for the 2025 Ram 1500 (includes $2,195 shipping and $100 federal A/C tax). Tradesman Quad Cab: $58,740, Big Horn Quad Cab: $62,240,Tradesman Crew Cab SWB: $60,240, Tradesman Crew Cab LWB: $65,535, Big Horn Crew Cab SWB: $63,740, Big Horn Crew Cab LWB: $69,035, Sport Crew Cab SWB: $74,240, Sport Crew Cab LWB: $75,740, Rebel Crew Cab SWB: $76,240, Laramie Crew Cab SWB: $80,740, Laramie Crew Cab LWB: $82,240, Limited Crew Cab SWB: $93,240, Limited Crew Cab LWB: $94,740, Tungsten Crew Cab SWB: $106,240.

2025 Ram 1500 Tradesman

The 2025 Ram 1500 – Ram’s commitment to powertrain innovation

Ram is committed to powertrain innovation and leadership with a lineup that includes everything truck buyers want. The 2025 Ram 1500 offers customers three engine options, including the award-winning, new 3.0-liter Hurricane and 3.0-liter Hurricane High Output Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engines from the Stellantis Hurricane Twin-turbo family, the most powerful six-cylinder engines in the segment, and the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 eTorque.

The all-new 3.0-liter Hurricane engine is rated at 420 horsepower and 469 lb.-ft. of torque, while the High Output engine is rated at 540 horsepower and 521 lb.-ft. of torque. Capacity includes a maximum towing capacity of 5,253 kilograms (11,580 lb.), a maximum payload of 1,043 kilograms (2,300 lb.) and up to 61 centimeters (24 inches) of fording.