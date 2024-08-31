MBRP’s new exhaust line makes 2025 Ram 1500 SST’s Hurricane engine sing

MBRP USA has launched a new range of exhaust systems dedicated to the Ram 1500 SST 2025, specifically for the Hurricane inline six-cylinder turbo engine. The available options are Armor Lite, Armor BLK, and Armor Pro, with prices starting at $700 for the Armor Lite in aluminized steel. The Armor BLK, which has a starting price of $906, is essentially the same as the Lite but with a black coating, while the Armor Pro is made of stainless steel. The latter starts at a price of $1,060.

Ram 1500 SST 2025: New exhausts revealed that improve the sound of the Hurricane engine

The pickup in the video is equipped with the Armor Pro version with exhaust tips, optionally available in carbon fiber, which cost about $20 more than the requested price. This exhaust improves the sound of the inline six-cylinder engine. Regarding the warranty, the Armor Lite is covered for three years, while the Armor BLK is only covered for one year. Those who choose to purchase the Armor Pro will receive a lifetime warranty for manufacturing or material defects, which includes rust. However, replacement for discoloration, which is natural due to heat, is not included. All systems include 3.0 and 2.5-inch pipes.

The new Ram 1500 2025 is equipped with the 3-liter Hurricane High Output (H/O) or Straight-Six Turbo (SST) engine, as in the case of the one featured in this video. The SST version produces 420 horsepower and 469 pound-feet (636 Nm) of torque, while the high-power version, the H/O, offers 540 horsepower and 521 pound-feet (706 Nm) of torque.

Many enthusiasts already miss the 5.7-liter HEMI V8, discontinued for 2025, and believe that switching only to six-cylinders will hurt Ram’s sales. In this regard, Ram truck’s P/U series sold 179,526 units in the United States in the first half of 2024, recording a 20% decrease compared to the first six months of 2023. Additionally, it announced the end of production for the Ram 1500 Classic, which has triggered a chain reaction, starting from layoffs to recent tensions between Stellantis and UAW.