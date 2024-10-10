Chrysler, Halloween spirit by announcing Chrysler Pacifica as the official Minivan of Trunk or Treat

The U.S. Chrysler brand is taking the robes for the spookiest Halloween yet announced. So the official car will be the Chrysler Pacifica as the official trick-or-treat minivan in the trunk, also highlighting the amazing and “spooky” good capabilities and “devilishly” flexible features. All details of the car that are family-friendly that will make Chrysler Pacifica minivans and trick-or-treaters one of the many parking lots in the country

Trick-or-treaters in the trunk

Speaking about this event was Chris Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler brand, who confirmed that the Trick-or-Treat in the Trunk program has been seen to grow exponentially. Therefore, for this very reason, the brand decided to dress up the Chrysler Pacifica for the annual community celebration and see the creativity of the large family of minivan owners. Feuell went on to say that the Chrysler Pacifica is packed with innovative features that make it the perfect option for parents who want to take the Halloween party from minivan to minivan instead of from home to home. The goal, really, is also about safety, as this will make the Halloween evening go by more smoothly and safely for all who attend.

Throughout the month of October, Chrysler will also emphasize the brand’s fans sharing photos and videos of their Pacifica minivan disguised with wild decorations for trick-or-treating on social media. This is a very nice initiative for everyone who wants to celebrate Halloween – during which followers can share their photos or videos of the masked minivan on the brand’s social channels.

Three different outfits for the Chrysler Pacifica

The brand also planned to engage its followers by offering a choice of as many as three Chrysler Pacifica vehicle “costumes” with unique trick-or-treat themes. These will definitely be “Movie Parents,” “Spooky Parents,” and “Fall Parents,” and voting will be to be cast on Chrysler’s Instagram channel

The trick-or-treat poll was based on the brand’s recent “Thanking Our Parents” advertising campaign, which recognizes the various types of parents who have been a great inspiration for the Chrysler brand over the years to create the Chrysler Pacifica. Family-friendly features of the Chrysler Pacifica include the available FamCAM interior camera. This, is designed to offer an overhead view of rear-facing child seat occupants. Pacifica has most of the standard safety features in its segment, offers available AWD capabilities combined with Pacifica’s class-exclusive Stow ‘n Go seats, and was the first with available Amazon Fire TV integrated into the Uconnect Theater system.

Chrysler Pacifica PHEV Electric Range vehicle specifications.

The Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid is the first electric minivan to offer 82 miles per gallon, with an electric range of about 32 miles and total range of about 520 miles. The Pacifica Plug-in Hybrid also includes a charging function for the battery during braking or stopping using integrated regenerative braking technology. In addition, there is also a Max Regeneration mode that allows even more regenerative braking force to maximize efficiency. It, is signaled via a cluster messaging icon to keep drivers informed of the system’s increased regeneration.