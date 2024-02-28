Pulse Abarth debuts in Mexico

Abarth is set to pen a new chapter in its illustrious history, moving beyond 70 years of remarkable achievements. The Fiat Pulse Abarth makes its grand entrance into the Mexican market, bearing the distinctive touch of this renowned Italian tuner, emphasizing the unique concepts associated with the celebrated brand: Performance, Technology, and Innovation.

The Pulse Abarth debuts in another market: the SUV lands in Mexico

This marks the first instance of Abarth introducing an SUV, developed and produced at the Stellantis Automotive Center in Brazil and assembled at the Stellantis plant in Betim, Brazil. The Abarth brand, born from the creativity and daring of Carlo Abarth, an extraordinary pilot and engineer, carries a legacy of records and grand victories in the world of car racing.

The athletic appearance of the Pulse Abarth is highlighted by its award-winning design, now enriched with the brand’s distinctive red details. The iconic side stripe, mirrors, and a line on the front, along with the Abarth badges, help to bestow a sporty and distinctive character on the vehicle. Inside, the uniqueness of the Abarth DNA is reflected in 13 points, with the scorpion symbol appearing on seats, steering wheel, dashboard, and other elements, all enriched by the striking Abarth red color.

The heart of the Fiat Pulse Abarth is its sophisticated Stellantis T270 1.3-liter turbo engine, delivering 185 horsepower. Paired with a 6-speed AISIN automatic transmission, the vehicle can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 7.6 seconds and reach a top speed of 215 km/h. The driving experience is further enhanced by the ability to choose from three driving modes, including one optimized for high performance.

Built on the MLA platform, the Pulse Abarth features specific modifications to enhance dynamic performance, stability, and handling. Stiffer suspensions and optimized electronics provide an engaging driving experience, while advanced safety features, such as the ADAS system, offer additional protection for the driver and passengers.

Moreover, the Fiat Pulse Abarth boasts excellent connectivity and comfort, with a 10.1-inch media center equipped with Connect////Me, an advanced driving assistance system, and a range of premium features that enhance the overall driving experience.