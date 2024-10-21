Peugeot e-3008 crowned worlds most affordable 100 kWh EV

At the 2024 Paris Motor Show, Stellantis presented several new products, including the hybrid Alfa Romeo Junior, the Leapmotor B10, a new SUV from the Chinese automaker in collaboration with Stellantis, and the new Peugeot e-3008. In particular, the latter boasts a 98 kWh battery pack, allowing it to travel 700 km on a single charge. But that’s not all, because it’s the most affordable car in the world with this battery.

Peugeot e-3008 is the world’s most affordable electric car with such a large battery

Stellantis produces these batteries through its ACC joint venture created with TotalEnergies and Mercedes. All three companies hold 33% of the shares. ACC was not yet ready for series production of batteries when it presented the STLA Medium platform in 2021, so the group struck a deal with BYD for batteries with similar capacity. Now that production is starting to increase, the benefits for consumers are beginning to show.

The new 98 kWh battery will also be used in the Peugeot e-408, the Opel Grandland, and in the future, the new generations of Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, which will be based on the STLA Large platform. We remind you that these two new vehicles from the Biscione brand will debut on the market in 2025 and 2026 respectively, and although initially only electric and range extender versions were planned, now there’s also talk of possible versions with combustion engines.

The battery in question recharges from 20% to 80% in about 27 minutes and consumes 14 kWh per 100 km, although this could change depending on the vehicle. The Long Range 210 version of the Peugeot e-3008, in Allure trim, will start at around 45,000 euros ($48,750), making it much more affordable compared to other models with similar or smaller batteries. Most of the competition offering vehicles with similar batteries have prices approaching 100,000 euros.