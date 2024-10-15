Leapmotor B10, new electric SUV unveiled: a game changer for Stellantis?

Leapmotor, a Chinese car manufacturer in which Stellantis has invested 1.5 billion euros ($1.58 billion) for a 21% stake in the company, presented several new products at the 2024 Paris Motor Show. Among these is the new electric SUV B10, which has a more affordable cost compared to the C10 SUV. The vehicle will arrive during 2025, as the company, with its debut in Europe and other global markets thanks to the collaboration with Stellantis, plans to launch a new vehicle every year for the next three years.

Leapmotor B10: the Chinese electric SUV presented at the 2024 Paris Motor Show

The design of the new B10 is very close to the C10, which will soon arrive in Europe as well. The headlights feature three separate LED units, joined by a black strip that runs the entire length. The same style has been used for the rear. The new B10 electric SUV is based on the Chinese automaker’s Leap 3.5 electrical architecture, which will also be used for future models coming out from 2025.

At the moment, details such as range and power have not been revealed, nor have images of the interior. However, considering that the price in Europe should be around 30,000 euros, we expect slightly lower numbers than the C10 SUV for power and range, as well as minimalist interiors. In China, on the other hand, the SUV will have a starting price of about 13,000 euros.

Carlos Tavares, CEO of Stellantis, commented: “We are making electric mobility more advanced and affordable even outside China thanks to the collaboration with Leapmotor. Our union allows us to bring innovation to the market quickly and efficiently”.

Tianshu Xin, CEO of Leapmotor International, added: “We have two extremely strong partners in the market. The Stellantis network offers us an unparalleled advantage for distribution and assistance throughout Europe and beyond”. At the moment, a debut in the United States has not been mentioned, although in the past Stellantis said that Leapmotor would also land in North America.