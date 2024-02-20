Peugeot 2008, the new generation will play a very important role

The new Peugeot 208 and 2008 models are pivotal for the brand, currently under development and set to meet high standards and expectations. The 208 city car will undergo a facelift in 2025, while the launch of the third generation of the compact SUV 2008 is scheduled for 2026.

Facing this challenge will be tough, especially considering the internal competition within the Stellantis conglomerate. Despite the recent facelifts of the 208 and 2008, along with the market introduction of the 408 in 2021 and the debut of the Peugeot e-3008, the French brand is experiencing a complicated period. In 2023, Peugeot’s sales in Europe saw a slight decline of 0.6%, sharply contrasting with the general market’s 13.9% increase, pushing the brand down to the sixth position among European manufacturers, behind Renault.

Peugeot 2008: here’s what the new generation of the SUV will look like

Within the Stellantis group, the goal is to increase profitability through technology sharing among sibling brands, including Opel, Jeep, Fiat, and Alfa Romeo. The Alfa Romeo Milano, set to be officially unveiled next April, is particularly significant in this context as it will offer hybrid, fully electric, and 4×4 variants, positioning itself as a direct competitor to Peugeot, which will need to respond with an equally competitive vehicle. The future 2008, with its exclusively electric powertrain and shared platform and engines with the 208, aims to capture consumer attention also thanks to cutting-edge interiors. Among the anticipated innovations are a “flat” steering wheel equipped with digital tactile surfaces and a “by wire” steering system.

Peugeot’s strategy to anticipate the transition to electric, ahead of the introduction of European regulations on the matter, might alienate some of the clientele traditionally inclined towards smaller, more affordable, and versatile vehicles. However, it seems that Stellantis’s direction is now set. In a sector where political dynamics play a significant role, the upcoming European elections could still bring surprises and changes to the current scenarios.