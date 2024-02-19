Here’s everything we know about the new Alfa Romeo Milano

The debut of the Alfa Romeo Milano is one of the year’s most eagerly awaited events. Its launch is scheduled for April 2024, with great anticipation for its official premiere in the city that bears its name. The unveiling of the new compact SUV from Alfa Romeo is set for April 10, 2024. Currently, the vehicle is undergoing dynamic testing at the Balocco circuit, where Alfa Romeo experts are assessing the driving dynamics and performance of this compact SUV.

Engineers and testers who have contributed to the development of the brand’s previous sports models, such as the 4C, the 8C, Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio, the Giulia GTA, and the new 33 Stradale project, have also collaborated on the creation of the new Alfa Romeo Milano. The upcoming Alfa Romeo will be pivotal for the Italian brand. It will not only mark the debut of the brand’s first fully electric model but will also feature a more accessible price point, aimed at capturing the interest of a younger and new clientele.

Regarding the Alfa Romeo Milano’s engine range, a Q4 Hybrid technology is also expected. This system might be adopted in the future Jeep Avenger 4×4 as well. It consists of a 1.2 turbo petrol three-cylinder Miller configuration engine producing 136 HP and 230 Nm of torque, coupled with two electric motors: a rear one of about 30 kW (41 HP) and a front one of 20 kW (28 HP), the latter integrated into the dual-clutch transmission developed in collaboration with Punch Powertrain. The total power output of the system is estimated to be 120 kW, equivalent to 163 HP.

The Alfa Romeo Milano range will include a front-wheel-drive mild-hybrid version and two fully electric options. The base version will have a power output of 156 HP and a 54 kWh battery, while the more powerful variant will offer 240 HP, likely using the same unit as the Peugeot e-3008. However, for the fully electric versions, the Q4 all-wheel drive will not be available, being limited to front-wheel drive.

The new Alfa Romeo Milano will be approximately 4.30 meters long and will adopt a versatile architecture that allows for the integration of the latest technologies, continuing the digitalization journey started with the Tonale. It will be based on the Stellantis group’s CMP platform, the same used for the Jeep Avenger and the Fiat 600, and like these, it will be produced in Poland, in the Tychy factory. The vehicle range is expected to be offered at a price below 30,000 euros, at least in the entry-level versions.