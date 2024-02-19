New Peugeot 2008: here’s what its design could look like

The New Peugeot 2008 is among the models that will join the French automaker’s range in the coming years. We’re referring, of course, to the third generation of the renowned French brand’s crossover, expected to hit the market in 2026.

Peugeot 2008: some renders reveal the potential look of the compact SUV’s third-generation

The New Peugeot 2008 will continue to play a significant role within Peugeot’s range, with the third generation of the French automaker’s model set to impress by further enhancing its celebrated design. It is speculated that it will be exclusively electric, featuring interiors more refined and technologically advanced than its predecessor. The vehicle will be built on the STLA Small platform, and its design will draw inspiration from the latest innovations introduced by Peugeot.

Regarding the new Peugeot 2008, today we share a render published recently by the French magazine L’Automobile Magazine, envisioning the final appearance of this eagerly awaited model. Whether this will be its actual look remains to be seen, as we await the first spy photos of the vehicle prototype, as is customary in the years leading up to a new model’s market launch.

It’s important to note that the Stellantis group places significant emphasis on Peugeot, especially for strong sales in Europe. Therefore, a model like the new Peugeot 2008 will undoubtedly play a crucial role in securing valuable market shares for the French automaker.