New Peugeot 208 Hybrid range makes its debut in Italy

The hybrid city car sector in Italy is enriched by the introduction of the new Peugeot 208 Hybrid. This model, a key part of the Stellantis range, marks a significant step forward in Peugeot‘s electrification strategy. The heart of this city car is its 48V Hybrid engine, offered in 100 and 136 HP variants. This technology, paired with a 6-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox, integrates a 28 HP (21 kW) electric motor.

Peugeot 208 Hybrid: the city car now available with the new 48V Hybrid engine

This setup provides extra torque at low speeds and a fuel consumption reduction of up to 15% compared to its petrol counterparts, demonstrating a strong commitment to environmental sustainability.

Fuel savings: the 48V Hybrid engine allows an average fuel saving of almost 1 liter/100 km, significantly reducing CO2 emissions.

Driving comfort and dynamism: the new 208 Hybrid offers a pleasant and dynamic driving experience with a 100% electric mode for maneuvers and heavy traffic, as well as dynamism in strong accelerations.

Uncompromised electric range: the 48V lithium-ion battery self-charges, eliminating the need for external connections.

Interior space preservation: thanks to the optimal placement of the battery, the loading capacity and weight distribution remain unchanged, preserving driving pleasure.

The new Peugeot 208 Hybrid is available for orders both online and at Peugeot dealerships. The Hybrid 100 e-DCS6 version starts from 23,820 euros, with innovative and competitive purchasing options. The Hybrid 136 e-DCS6 engine, also available in the new 208 Hybrid, is offered in the 3008 and 5008, delivering the same efficiency and performance benefits.

The new version of the French city car positions itself as an interesting choice in the Italian market. With cutting-edge technology, fuel efficiency, driving comfort, and environmental respect, this model stands out as a valid option for those seeking an efficient and technologically advanced car. Its availability in various configurations makes it accessible to a wide audience, highlighting Peugeot’s commitment to increasingly sustainable mobility.