Official: Maserati not for sale, Stellantis clarifies

Recently speculations about the possible divestment of the prestigious Italian brand have been debunked. Stellantis has reaffirmed its commitment to Maserati’s future, focusing on electrification and global expansion.

No divestiture over the horizon: Maserati and Stellantis together for the future

During the past several months, Maserati’s future as a carmaker has been the focus of various and numerous speculations. Somewhat persistent rumors spoke of a possible divestment of the prestigious brand by Stellantis. The several hypotheses dealt with a possible return to the Ferrari world to a takeover by foreign, particularly Chinese, groups. However, recently Stellantis has given an answer to all kinds of doubts, confirming with great certainty its desire to keep Maserati within its automotive group

The automotive giant has officially stated that Stellantis has no intention of selling Maserati or putting it together with other groups. The company also reiterated that the Trident brand is a very important element in what concerns its internal business strategy, and for this very reason it will continue to play a key role in the brand portfolio.

Folgore BEV: the core of Maserati’s electric strategy

Maserati’s retention into Stellantis is particularly linked to the brand’s electrification plans. After all, the Folgore BEV program, which envisions the introduction of electric and hybrid versions for the models best known as the Granturismo and Grecale, is certainly an ambitious goal but perfectly in line with market trends. Moreover, the automaker is already at work on the successors to the Quattroporte and Levante, which will certainly also feature a strong electric component.

The various speculations about the possible divestment of Maserati had arisen following statements by Stellantis chief financial officer Natalie Knight. This figure, during the official presentation of the results obtained in the first six months of the year had precisely stated that possible evaluations would soon arise regarding the best home for the Maserati brand. Such words were probably interpreted too drastically by several sources, which immediately led to the idea of a possible sale of the brand.

Therefore, the decision to keep Maserati within Stellantis Group presents as a great opportunity for the brand, since in this way it will be able to continue to take advantage of the group’s various technologies. Besides this, Maserati will have access to all the investments that will be made, as well as to the global markets that will allow it to grow and consolidate its positioning for what concerns the luxury car segment.

Ultimately, then, it may be said that the brand will remain firmly attached to Stellantis, with the intention of working hard to become a benchmark in the luxury electric car sector. So the rumors of divestment even though they have been fueled by the media have been confirmed by Stellantis as completely unfounded.