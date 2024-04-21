Fuel sensors defect: Maserati recalls 58 Quattroporte and Ghibli

A defect in the manufacture of fuel line sensors on some models could cause fuel leaks, increasing the risk of accidents. Maserati has announced a recall for 58 affected vehicles, urging owners to contact their dealer immediately for free repair.

Maserati recalls Quattroporte & Ghibli (2021-2022) for fuel leakage risk

On-road safety is a top priority for all automotive manufacturers. For that reason, whenever a defect is detected that could endanger the safety of drivers and passengers, a recall is issued to provide for repair or replacement of the affected components.

In the specific case of 58 Maserati Quattroporte and Ghibli cars (30 Quattroporte and 28 Ghibli models) produced between April 13 and August 25, 2021, a manufacturing problem with the fuel line sensors could cause leaks. In addition to posing an environmental hazard, the leakage of gasoline greatly increases the risk of accidents, especially if it comes into contact with heat sources or sparks.

Maserati has issued an official recall for the 58 affected vehicles, urging owners to contact their authorized dealer to schedule an appointment for free repair. The work involves replacing the fuel line sensors with properly manufactured components, thus eliminating the risk of leaks.

So what should be done in case that you own a vehicle affected?

If you own a 2021-2022 Maserati Quattroporte or Ghibli, it is important to check if your vehicle is among those recalled. You can do this by checking your vehicle’s VIN number on the Maserati website or by contacting your dealer directly. If your vehicle is affected, make an appointment as soon as possible for free repairs.

While no accidents or injuries related to the fuel line problem have been reported at this time, Maserati stresses the importance of taking extra care to protect everyone’s safety.

Even if you have not received an official communication from Maserati, it is always advisable to pay attention to any smell of gasoline or reduced engine performance. If there are any abnormalities, contact your Maserati dealer immediately for a thorough check.