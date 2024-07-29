New Maserati Levante Folgore: will the new electric model be like this?

Maserati has recently halted production of the Levante SUV. However, this is not a farewell. In fact, the model could return with a new generation in 2027. Obviously, if it returns to the market, it’s very likely that the car may be only electric, given that the Trident car manufacturer has also decided to embrace electrification. That said, some digital creators are trying to imagine what a new Maserati Levante Folgore might look like.

Here’s how the design of a new Maserati Levante Folgore could be

Maserati CEO Davide Grasso has announced that the new model will take advantage of Stellantis group synergies, allowing the use of common technologies and components across the group’s different brands. It’s said that the new Maserati Levante Folgore will offer various powertrain options, all equipped with standard all-wheel drive. It’s also rumored that the top-of-the-range model will have a three-motor system. The render, created by tedoradze.giorgi and published on Instagram, which we show in this article, imagines what the future electric SUV might look like.

With the front characterized by the classic Maserati grille, flanked by slim headlights and the usual finishes on the front fenders, it’s easily recognizable as a Trident model. It looks like an evolution of the current Levante and represents an intriguing proposal for this category. Obviously, many are hoping that the next generation of the 2026 Maserati Levante will also include internal combustion engines, considering that sales of electric vehicles are currently declining.

Maserati is facing a very difficult period in terms of sales, which have halved compared to 2023. For this reason, Stellantis is considering the possibility of selling the brand to the highest bidder, among which Ferrari could be included.