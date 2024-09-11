North America, coming soon Jeep Recon, the new electric SUV

Both versatile and powerful, the Recon is Jeep’s answer to the needs of those seeking an SUV capable of tackling any terrain without sacrificing sustainability. A STLA Large platform, more advanced electric technology and an estimated 600 horsepower. Will the Recon be able to revolutionize the SUV world and lift sales in North America?

The Jeep Racon prepares to debut in America

The electric SUVs are cars that are at the center of a major revolution in recent times, the same applies to the off-road car segment. In particular, in recent days there are especially two cars that seem to have stolen the show, we are talking about the Jeep brand and Volkswagen’s reborn Scout. As for the American manufacturer, we see the Jeep Recon, which is the brand’s new all-electric SUV. On the other hand, on the other hand, competing we find the new Scout SUV that could definitely be a big player, reintroducing the spirit of adventure that characterized the old model.

As we know, Jeep has always been regarded as synonymous with exciting off-road adventure. Now, the brand is slowly electrifying its range starting with the Recon. The car is born on the Stellantis STLA Large platform, created in such a way as to offer consumers a very strong range, capable of challenging themselves in difficult terrain for extended time. Its obviously easily recognizable design is based on the Cherokee and Wrangler models, thus retaining a very rugged style that has made Jeep brand SUVs very famous worldwide.

Jeep-Selec-Terrain Traction and Dedicated EV Platform

The Recon is uniquely designed to achieve uncompromising off-road driving experiences. It is equipped with a dual-motor all-wheel drive system that can deliver up to 600 horsepower, a truly exciting performance. Additionally, the Recon is equipped with various technological systems that enable it to be particularly efficient on any type of terrain. There are in fact the Jeep Selec-Terrain traction management system, e-locker axles and underbody protection.

On the other hand we find the great German brand Volkswagen, which has decided to put the Scout brand back on the world’s roads. The new SUV will be launched on the market at the end of the year 2026, will be fully electric, and could tend to be compared, or contrasted, with models such as the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco.

Entirely built through the use of a dedicated EV platform, this Scout SUV will be expected to feature range and performance that will be in perfect line with leading competitors in the segment. The design will remain typical of the brand, with all the changes in the appropriate details to fully adapt to the modern electric world.

The “challenge” between the Jeep Recon and the Volkswagen Scout begins

Consequently, it appears that in the coming years we may see a challenge in the market between two cars both capable of dominating the segment. In fact, Volkswagen’s Jeep Recon and Scout will both be equipped with performance and technological features capable of placing them at the top of the charts.

The potential factors which will be decisive in this “challenge” may be mainly that of price, since both vehicles will certainly be positioned in the premium segment, so the final cost could be crucial in terms of sales. Another fundamental detail will be the range, since consumers who will also want to use this kind of car for out-of-town trips will opt for the version with greater range. Then, off-road capabilities will also be able to determine a lot about the final outcome, as the various tests conducted will determine which of the two cars is better suited for certain complicated terrains. To conclude, will also play quite strongly the design, which although being a completely subjective factor, at the presence of an SUV to the attractive style, could certainly take into account the appearance.

The electrical SUVs will definitely be big players in the automotive sector in the coming years, the first competitions like the one between Jeep and Scout will only be the beginning, and it will be very interesting to know the unfolding of such a growing sector.