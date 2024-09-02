New Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited 4xe debuts in Mexico

Its arrival was anticipated a few weeks ago, but now it’s official: the new Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited 4xe has made its debut in the Mexican market. The new SUV, eco-friendly yet robust, is now available to a new audience and combines its iconic off-road capability with modern electrified engines.

Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited 4xe: all its features and prices revealed

Under the hood of the Sahara Unlimited 4xe is a plug-in hybrid engine that includes a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder Hurricane4 engine and two electric motors. The latter are powered by a 400-volt, 17 kWh lithium-ion battery. Thanks to the electric motors and its battery, the vehicle can travel up to 33 kilometers in electric mode. The total engine power is 375 horsepower with 470 lb-ft of torque. The hybrid system is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

The SUV continues to offer unbeatable off-road capabilities, thanks to its Selec-Trac full-time 4×4 system, which ensures traction in various conditions, from simple asphalt to more complex terrains. The Sahara trim is designed for those who appreciate on-road comfort, making it more suitable for those who usually drive daily routes and weekend adventures. This includes body-colored fenders, side steps, 20-inch aluminum wheels, and premium interior materials. Additionally, it features a dual-zone automatic climate control, leather-upholstered seats, and ambient interior lighting.

The Sahara Unlimited 4xe stands out for its refined design and luxurious features. The SUV features a 12.3-inch Uconnect 5 touchscreen, compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sahara 4xe also offers a range of safety-related functions, such as forward collision warning, advanced cruise control with stop, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-path detection, and a ParkView rear camera.

Regarding prices, the Jeep Wrangler Sahara Unlimited 4xe starts at $1,399,900 MXN, which is approximately 79,600 USD.