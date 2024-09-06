Jeep Renegade MY25: a complete restyling for South America

The Jeep Renegade, a pioneer in the B-SUV segment in South America with more than 55,000 units sold, continues to evolve while maintaining the features that made it a success. It continues to shine with its unmistakable design, off-road performance and cutting-edge technology, but presenting the new MY25 model with new features and fresh innovation.

Jeep Renegade MY25, the restyling for the South American market

In the compact SUV segment, one car that has been particularly popular and desired over the years is definitely the Jeep Renegade. Now, this well-known car is being presented to the South American market completely restyled. We are talking about the model called MY25, with which the Jeep brand manages to confirm itself at the top for its reference segment, providing in the same car a design that absolutely does not go unnoticed, advanced technology and excellent off-road performance.

There will be four different versions of this new model, namely the Sport, S-Series, Trailhawk and Longitude. Beginning with the Sport model, we can say that it tends to be the base version of the vehicle, with the smallest engine, namely the 1.8L eTorq Evo. The Logitude version, on the other contrast, is presented to consumers as an already more accessorized version in general.

The Jeep Renegade’s 1.3 Turbo T270

From this version on, we will find exclusively a different type of engine, namely the 1.3 Turbo T270, which is definitely more powerful but also more modern than the one mounted on the Sport version. Moving on, we go to the S-Series version, which will be a more equipped version complete with excellent options, still equipped with the same engine as the Longitude version. Finally, we find the most off-road version of all, namely the TrailHawk. This type of car and trim is definitely designed for those who like to drive their cars even on complicated terrain, equipped with the 1.3 Turbo T270 engine and a very sophisticated all-wheel drive system.

To also detail more about the engine with which the various versions, except the Sport, are equipped, namely the 1.3 Turbo T270, we can confirm that it is a modern engine, which despite its great power, consumes little fuel. The force that drives the car, i.e. torque, is very high and in general a very responsive engine. Its efficiency is mainly dictated by its technologies, for example, the aluminum block and oil cooling. To conclude the equipment, all versions except the Sport are equipped with the AISIN automatic transmission. Small exception regarding the TrailHawk version. which wears a more sophisticated automatic transmission, which would be the AT9 and 4×4 all-wheel drive.

These different versions of the Jeep model offer a great opportunity for consumers to be able to choose the car that best suits their way of being and also their needs. In addition, of course, the expenses are all different, so the economic side is also easily manageable according to everyone’s choice.

Jeep Renegade MY 2025’s new details and technology

Turning now to the aesthetics factor of the car, we can see that the new Jeep Renegade MY 2025 features further refined styling, making the car more and more modern with a dynamic character as well.

Specifically, the Longitude version is distinguished by new alloy wheels, while the S Series features an elegant color contrast thanks to the black A-pillar. The interior has also undergone a restyling, with the use of high-quality materials and meticulous finishes. The fully digital dashboard offers an even more engaging and customizable driving experience.

New Renegade is also equipped with a rich technological system, which includes state-of-the-art infotainment systems, obviously compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto platforms. T here are also numerous ADAS driver assistance systems. Among these we see front-side collision warning, adaptive cruise control, and even lane keeping while driving. Even in terms of safety, the new Renegade is sure to leave people wanting for more thanks to the numerous airbags, combined with stability control systems.

About the Jeep Flexcare program

Any consumer who buys the new Renegade MY25 will have the valuable opportunity to take advantage of the Jeep Flexcare program. This is a service made available by the manufacturer to offer a series of personalized services regarding vehicle maintenance and servicing. A very decisive factor for customers who will want to enjoy the new car with peace of mind.

The new renegade MY25, will be presented to the public with fairly compact dimensions, which however will by no means make it lose its soul as an off – road car. This is a model that confirms the remarkable evolution of a car that has always been very successful, confirming the Jeep brand as one of the first choices for its target segment.