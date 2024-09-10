Stellantis counters EV sales slump with Jeep Recon launch

Jeep sales have recently recorded negative results, but the American brand of Stellantis hopes to reverse the trend with the launch of two new electric models. Production of the luxurious 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S has already begun at the Toluca plant in Mexico. Additionally, the launch of the Jeep Recon, an electric SUV designed for off-road use, is expected by the end of the year. However, competition is intensifying, with Volkswagen relaunching the Scout brand and Rivian gaining ground in the electric SUV market.

Will Jeep Recon boost the brand’s sales, which are experiencing a difficult time in North America?

Jeep Recon will be built on the STLA Large platform and will arrive on the market with an almost completely electric range. Initially, this model was supposed to be only electric, but after the negative trend of electric models, the automaker reflected and decided to also include a hybrid alternative. Jeep Recon draws inspiration from iconic Jeep models like the Cherokee and Wrangler, boasting a boxy design, five-passenger capacity, and distinctive features such as removable doors and an electric roof for open-air driving.

The Jeep Recon, as a fully electric SUV, is poised to redefine power and efficiency standards in its class. Its impressive dual-motor setup is projected to generate 600 horsepower. Jeep has taken care to preserve the Recon’s off-road prowess, equipping it with the coveted “Trail-Rated” badge. The vehicle also features the advanced Jeep Selec-Terrain management system, alongside cutting-edge off-road technologies. These include e-locker axles for enhanced traction and robust underbody protection, ensuring the Recon can tackle challenging terrains with confidence.

Despite recent declines in electric vehicle sales, competition in the electric SUV market is increasing. Jeep will need to differentiate the Recon and offer superior off-road capabilities, along with competitive pricing, performance, and range to stand out in an increasingly crowded market. The arrival of Volkswagen’s Scout SUV in late 2026 will further intensify competition, as both brands will vie for attention in the off-road electric vehicle segment.