New SIXPACK H/O, the new Dodge Charger spotted

Dodge Charger SIXPACK revealed with an exclusive preview that could mark the future of the muscle car Thanks to a “stolen” image, it was possible to get a first look at the new Dodge Charger SIXPACK model. As anticipated on a previous occasion, we know that this is a car that has all the characteristics to revolutionize the field of these cars. This fireball, is scheduled to be presented to the market by the end of next year.An event that highlights the very clear intentions of the American brand Dodge, which wants to advance in the field of technology, without neglecting the traditional aspect of the internal combustion muscle car.

Design and engine features

The styling of the Charger SIXPACK will certainly look muscular and very aggressive to the public. The car will feature a honeycomb grille that is clearly reminiscent of race cars. In addition, it can also be seen from the images that the hood will be domed with rather generous sized air intakes. The rear end, on the other hand, features a dual exhaust and diffuser that are meant to emphasize the car’s high-end performance. Compared to the all-electric version we know, that is, the Charger Daytona, the SIXPACK comes with some differences regarding their aesthetics that make it even more exclusive. For example, we talk about the “Charger” logo instead of “Daytona” placed on the tailgate.

Turning instead to the most interesting part of the car, namely what lies under the hood, we can say that the engine is a new twin-turbocharged Hurricane I-6, which will be available to consumers in two different power outputs. The one with more power, intended for the coupe, is capable of delivering up to 550 horsepower, while the less powerful engine that will be mounted on the sedan version, on the other hand, develops up to 420. Performance is made even higher thanks to Brembo brakes, adaptive suspension and exclusive high-performance tires, which can give the car perfect road grip, as well as a sporty ride.

Charger with Hurricane coming next year

The Charger SIXPACK is definitely a car that is designed for all those who love gasoline engines, and who do not want to deprive themselves of the drive they can offer. At the moment, the new Charger models with Hurricane engines are expected to arrive inside dealerships between late spring and early next summer, giving Dodge enthusiasts a chance to experience the new generation of the powerful ICE engines.

Thanks to the new Hurricane engine, the SIX-PACK can certainly offer supercar performance without necessarily having to give up the comfort or practicality of a sedan, something that cannot always be made available to consumers. To embellish the car, we will also find standard all-wheel drive, which is responsible for ensuring perfect traction in all kinds of weather conditions. The fact that Dodge has anticipated the production of this new vehicle clearly means that the anticipation generated so far is at the highest level. Therefore, we can only wait to see it finally hit American roads, and probably the rest of the world.