Dodge: priority to Charger SIXPACK ICE

Dodge has decided to accelerate production of the Charger SIXPACK ICE, responding to consumer demand and new policies. The U.S. brand Dodge has implemented a rather unexpected strategy, namely, to bring forward by as much as five months the start of production of its new Charger SIXPACK range, which will be equipped with internal combustion engines (ICE). Initially, this was to begin by the end of next year, but consumer demand for these vehicles from high-performance muscle cars with traditional engines has been growing exponentially lately. Moreover, the decision was also dictated by the latest events that have happened within the U.S. regulatory department. News coming from sources close to Mopar Insiders.

Dodge seeking balance between tradition and electric future

The American brand is continuing to invest heavily in electric cars with the Charger Daytona. At the same time, however. the manufacturer also recognizes the great importance of meeting the demands of all those who still want to listen to powerful gasoline engines. In fact, the decision to produce this vehicle during the course of 2025 was also made on the basis of new regulations, which could also be in favor of internal combustion cars.

Currently, production of the first prototypes has already begun at the Windsor plant in Canada. The forecast is that the first cars should be available enter the middle of next year. The strong acceleration in producing this vehicle is also made possible by the great effort put forth by Dodge to meet the demands of the current market, while still keeping the anticipation for the new model coming very high.

Features of the SIXPACK Charger

The new Charger SIXPACK car will be made available to consumers in two different versions. Both, will be equipped with a powerful 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Hurricane I-6 engine. There will also be a four-door variant which will be equipped with a 420-hp power output, while the two-door one, obviously much sportier, will reach even 550 hp of power.

As for the aesthetic part of the new car, on the other hand, we know that the SIXPACK, in all its versions, will certainly stand out for its aggressive design, which has always characterized the brand. There will also be specific details such as the SIXPACK badge, front slit grille and hood with air extractor.

Charger Daytona’s future may be uncertain

While production of the SIXPACK is advancing rapidly, the development of the Charger Daytona, which we know will be the American brand’s first electric muscle car, seems to have encountered technical problems in its path. In fact, there are currently problems with shock absorber components and software updates that are significantly delaying its market launch, which would be scheduled for later this year.

The fact remains that Dodge equally tries to remain very attentive to market trends, responding in time to market and consumer needs, which also change abruptly. Electric muscle cars are advancing, but the appeal of internal combustion ones still remains too high for enthusiasts, who in fact have been clamoring for the arrival of the Charger SIXPACK.