Peugeot launches campaign with Gabriel Leone to present new 208 and 2008 hybrid models

With humorous language and a particular focus on driving pleasure, Peugeot reinforces its commitment to modern design and functional technology. The Peugeot 208 and 2008 models come with a 130 hp 1.0 Flex Turbo engine, the most powerful 1.0 in the segment, combined with an electric motor and a 12 V lithium-ion battery. The technology offers up to a 10% reduction in fuel consumption and an 8% reduction in CO₂ emissions.

The new Peugeot campaign for the new 208 and 2008 GT T200 Hybrid

Peugeot launches its new campaign to celebrate the arrival of the new Peugeot 208 and 2008 GT T200 Hybrid, equipped with 12V hybrid technology. Created by BETC HAVAS, the campaign stars actor Gabriel Leone, who invites the public to “start enjoying driving.” The campaign will air on TV, debuting during the break in Jornal Hoje on Globo this Friday, September 26. The campaign will also air on Band next Sunday during the break in Masterchef and on Sport TV starting Monday, October 4.

The campaign features two videos that show behind-the-scenes footage of a typical commercial shoot, where Leone, completely calm, just wants to get behind the wheel of the car. This week, “Special Effects” airs, in which Gabriel can’t wait and drives the car before the director gives him permission. In the previous film, ” Stuntman “, the actor competes with his stunt double (played by himself) to see who can drive and who can only take photos.

The models are equipped with the 10.3-inch Peugeot i-Connect Advanced multimedia system with wireless integration for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and the 10-inch i-Cockpit 3D Hybrid dashboard, which displays the energy flow and performance of the hybrid system in real time. Online navigation and a 24-hour customer service center ensure convenience and safety, while the MyPeugeot app allows you to lock and unlock doors remotely, monitor driving data, receive alerts, and schedule maintenance.

The hybrid versions of the new Peugeot 208 GT T200 Hybrid and Peugeot 2008 GT T200 Hybrid are also available in a sophisticated range of colors, including Black Pearl, Pearl White, and Selenium Gray.