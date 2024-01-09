Opel Corsa is the best-selling supermini in Germany in 2023

The Opel Corsa has successfully defended its title as the most popular supermini in Germany. According to official data released by the Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA), in 2023, the Corsa became the best-selling car in the B segment for the third consecutive time. With nearly 54,000 total registrations, the small car from Rüsselsheim secured first place in its segment. This represents an increase of about 7 percent compared to 2022 and also means that Corsa registrations have reached their highest level since 2016. According to preliminary internal results, one in four registered Corsas was an Opel Corsa Electric.

Elsewhere, the Vauxhall Corsa remains equally popular in the United Kingdom, where it was the top-selling supermini for the third consecutive year, according to 2023 new car registration data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). With 40,816 units sold, the Corsa not only proved to be the most popular supermini on the market in 2023, but it was also the third best-selling car overall in the country. It sold more than 55.5% compared to the second best-selling model in the supermini segment (14,568 cars).

Since its launch in 1982, over 14.5 million units of the Corsa have been sold worldwide. Last year, Opel introduced the new edition of the bestseller, featuring the iconic Opel Vizor logo, intuitive cockpit design, new Intelli-Lux LED® Matrix headlights, and numerous other cutting-edge technologies. In the “Autonis” award given by Auto Motor und Sport readers, the Corsa was named “Best New Design of 2023” in the “Small Car” category.

Patrick Dinger, head of Opel in Germany, stated: “Our Corsa continues to lead the B segment and represents an important pillar of our registrations in Germany. This demonstrates, in these times of transformation, that we have the right offering for our customers with our Corsa and Corsa Electric. This year we will continue our transition to becoming a purely electric brand. We will offer at least one battery electric model in each car line throughout the year. The successor to the Crossland and the new Grandland will also be available with pure electric drive.”